Salma Hayek Pinault’s Leopard Print Duo Should Be the First Look Inducted Into Your 2026 Wardrobe
Word on the street is that you’re in dire need of a new bikini to purchase, so that when summertime rolls around, you’re ready to make a statement on the beach.
If this rumor is accurate, then look no further than Salma Hayek Pinault’s 2025 photo shoot in Mexico because this showstopping feature contains back-to-back swimsuits to adore. However, there’s one in particular that we think would fit your every need for the 2026 summer season.
There’s no denying that animal print dominated the 2025 fashion world. After all, it’s a bold pattern that is and will always be timeless. So much personality oozes out of designs like this trendy look, especially when those designs include the classic leopard print. And included among the many gorgeous swimsuits in Hayek Pinault’s photo shoot is a leopard swimsuit that’s calling your name.
Inducting a set like this into your closet this new year is a surefire way to ensure your 2026 wardrobe is the envy of all. It’s bold and sultry, two descriptions that no chic fashionista will shy away from. What’s more, the form-fitting silhouette that it creates is sure to fit and flatter your every curve, which will absolutely make you feel unstoppable.
It’s a fashion-forward ensemble worthy of being your very first swimsuit purchase of the year. Here’s where to go to get your hands on such a marvelous find.
Shop Hayek Pinault’s leopard print set
You might as well add Sommer Swim’s website to your bookmarks because we have a feeling you’re going to be revisiting this online store quite a few times throughout the year. Home to bikinis that are too sickening to ignore, Sommer Swim also has Hayek Pinault’s leopard print daydream.
The Harper Leopard Luxe Balconette Bikini Top ($109) will demand the attention of fellow fashionistas around you when you debut this look. From the balconette cut that will keep you stylish to the gold link in the middle to keep you looking expensive, there’s nothing not to love about this piece.
Keeping the same stunning energy as the former is, of course, the cheeky string bikini bottom. We foresee string bikinis remaining a popular swimsuit style this summer, as a piece like the Paloma Leopard Luxe Tie Side Bikini Bottoms ($89) never falls out of fashion.