Brianna LaPaglia Sparks Romance Rumors and Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing
Brianna LaPaglia could be headed towards her next romance. At least, that’s how her fans see it!
The 2025 SI Swimsuit digital model took to her TikTok to share a heartwarming video of her dancing at a recent wedding. In the video, she's wearing an all-black strapless silk dress. Her jet black hair complements the outfit, creating an all-black look that’s exceptionally classy and modern. As always, her makeup look and her jewelry accessories are on point and fabulous.
Check out LaPaglia’s latest TikTok video here.
Brianna LaPaglia’s mystery man
But LaPaglia wasn’t the only one dancing and looking good on the 360 camera, as a mystery man standing beside her followed suit. In the video, he is dressed prim and proper in a black blazer jacket and matching black slacks.
Together, these wedding guests look super good together, begging the question of whether there is something more between the two. The comments section certainly hopes so, going so far as to say the mystery guy is absolutely “her type.”
“The dark hair! The height! The hairline! Love ✨❤️,” one fan wrote, describing all the things they love about LaPaglia’s dance partner.
“Ok, but you guys look SO good together,” another comment couldn’t help but notice.
“I hope we’re watching a new love story unfold in real time,” another hoped.
“he’s so your type like the og type i love this,” a fan said, giving the stamp of approval. (LaPaglia liked this comment, too!)
Are these two just friends or something more? Only time will tell, since the TikTok personality has yet to confirm or deny whether she is in a relationship with this individual. Even so, she looks very joyful alongside him, which is delightful to see.
Her past relationship
LaPaglia’s last pubic relationship was with country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan. When opening up to SI Swimsuit about this relationship earlier this year, she noted how she “lost herself.” So much so that she was made to dislike things about herself that she always loved.
“The last year of my life, I was made to hate a lot of things that I loved about myself by this guy,” the Boston native told us. “I think one—being outspoken. I used to walk into a room and, like, I knew exactly who I was. I could talk to anyone. I just had my own energy. I didn’t, like, try to fit in, and throughout that, I would always get, you know, looks from him or comments from him. ‘Why are you talking to this person? Why are you saying that in front of this person? Why are you being so much?’ And I love being—I loved being that person. I loved having energy.”
She added, “So I went from being the one talking to everyone to waiting for someone to talk to me instead of just being myself. And that really sucks because that was like, that’s who you are to your core, is your energy and how you express yourself. And I lost that completely, which, in reaction to that, just made me lose everything about myself.”
Fortunately, a period of healing and relating with other women who went through the same thing gave her the push she needed to not stay where her previous relationship left her.
As seen in her latest TikTok, LaPaglia is living her best life right now. She’s radiating a joy that can’t be taken away, and her fans—including us—are here for it.