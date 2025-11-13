XANDRA’s Rich Burgundy Two-Piece Is the Epitome of Autumn Fashion—and It’s Still Available
XANDRA is setting the internet ablaze with her latest swimwear look. Just yesterday, the two-time SI Swimsuit model hit the beaches of Miami, Fla., in a rich maroon ensemble that her fans and fellow SI Swimsuit models are loving.
In a seven-slide carousel debuted on her Instagram on Wednesday, the South Florida-based DJ shared several frames from a coastal photoshoot, where she repped a warm-toned Calzedonia bikini, paired with a shelled necklace, oversized gold hoops and dainty rings. Her golden blonde waves freely flowed, and the model posed by some seaside boulders.
Brand models are mesmerized
The 25-year-old—who first debuted with the brand during the 2023 Runway Show after she walked the catwalk with a surprise appearance during Swim Week in Miami—received tons of love from her fellow models.
“Omg 😍,” Yumi Nu penned to the post. Both Nu and XANDRA traveled to Belize for the magazine’s 2024 issue, marking Nu’s latest appearance in the fold and XANDRA’s SI Swimsuit debut. Sixtine and Jillian Hayes, who both photographed in the Central American nation as well, added “😍😍😍,” and “YESSSS,” respectively.
Then came a slew of SI Swimsuit 2025 models; XANDRA joined the magazine again for the May issue in Jamaica. “You’re not even real,” Brianna LaPaglia chimed in. “Baddie,” Olivia Dunne declared. Penny Lane commented six fire emojis in support of the jaw-dropping display.
The suit that stunned
In the caption of her post, XANDRA gushed over her latest feat, writing, “catch me in stores for calzedonia ;)”. Therefore, when we were on the hunt to find the striking duo, the label was the first place we headed. The Ohio native styled the brand’s Triangle Swimsuit Top Golden Glow ($69) and Thong Bottom Golden Glow ($39), which both feature a glimmering sheen and dainty gold hardware.
XANDRA is also the only SI Swimsuit model who has been spotted styling the label this year. In May, Irina Shayk—who graced the pages of the fold every year from 2007 to 2016—wore the brand’s Shiny Satin Triangle Top ($60) and paired the adjustable garment with its Brazilian String Swimsuit Bottoms ($39) of the same sheen and apricot hue. Unlike the two-time model, Shayk paired the duo with black rain boots and statement earrings.
