‘Wicked’-ly Good SI Swimsuit Model Ensembles of the Week: Pink and Green Edition

In honor of ‘Wicked: For Good’ hitting theaters today, we’re sharing a few of our favorite on-theme outfits from brand stars from the past few days.

Cara O’Bleness

Brooks Nader and Haley Kalil
Brooks Nader and Haley Kalil / Monica Schipper/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After much anticipation, Wicked: For Good is officially out in theaters, and we’ve been absolutely obsessed with the press tour looks worn by the film’s stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, of late.

Not only did several SI Swimsuit models past and present shine at the film’s New York premiere on Monday evening, but we’ve also noticed quite the trend lately: whether consciously or not, lots of women have been declaring whether they’re team Glinda (pink) or team Elphaba (green) with their recent fashion choices.

Below, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite green and pink outfits worn by brand stars over the last week in honor of Wicked: For Good’s release.

Team Green

Jena Sims

While vacationing with her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka, on an enviable-looking vacation in the Bahamas, Sims opted for a light green bikini by ISMÊ Swim featuring the cutest beaded detailing. Shop the bandeau top ($46) and matching string bottoms ($43) to snag the model’s look.

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Crawford, a three-time SI Swimsuit model, donned a stunning, figure-hugging emerald green gown for her red carpet moment at the film’s New York City premiere at the start of the week. She completed the look with clear pointed-toe pumps and we couldn’t help but clock the Glinda-coded rosy pink blush on her cheeks.

Ali Truwit

Here’s all the proof we need that green looks just as great when the hue is incorporated into athleisure as it does on the red carpet. Truwit, a featured athlete in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, shared her new Nike holiday campaign on Instagram, which appears to showcase the brand’s bright green long sleeve thermal shirt with reflective accents ($90).

Team Pink

Jordan Chiles

While Wicked Night took place back on Week 6 of Dancing With the Stars, Chiles, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, and her professional dance partner, Ezra Sosa, brought their best magenta looks out for Tuesday night’s show. Read more about their performance, including Season 34’s semifinals scores and elimination, here.

Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil
Haley Kalil / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kalil, who was co-winner of SI Swimsuit’s first open casting call in 2018, shone bright at Monday evening’s red carpet premiere at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Days later, we’re still thinking about this sparkly, one-shouldered Marc Bouwer number and Kalil’s chic up-do, which made for a winning combination.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / LISA O’CONNOR/Getty Images

Though featuring just subtle pops of pink, Nader, an SI Swimsuit Legend, opted for a vintage Versace set while attending ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration in Beverly Hills on Monday. We love how she played up the ladylike aesthetic of her ensemble with pointed-toe pumps and voluminous locks tucked neatly behind her ears.

Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

