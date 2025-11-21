‘Wicked’-ly Good SI Swimsuit Model Ensembles of the Week: Pink and Green Edition
After much anticipation, Wicked: For Good is officially out in theaters, and we’ve been absolutely obsessed with the press tour looks worn by the film’s stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, of late.
Not only did several SI Swimsuit models past and present shine at the film’s New York premiere on Monday evening, but we’ve also noticed quite the trend lately: whether consciously or not, lots of women have been declaring whether they’re team Glinda (pink) or team Elphaba (green) with their recent fashion choices.
Below, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite green and pink outfits worn by brand stars over the last week in honor of Wicked: For Good’s release.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Team Green
Jena Sims
While vacationing with her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka, on an enviable-looking vacation in the Bahamas, Sims opted for a light green bikini by ISMÊ Swim featuring the cutest beaded detailing. Shop the bandeau top ($46) and matching string bottoms ($43) to snag the model’s look.
Kamie Crawford
Crawford, a three-time SI Swimsuit model, donned a stunning, figure-hugging emerald green gown for her red carpet moment at the film’s New York City premiere at the start of the week. She completed the look with clear pointed-toe pumps and we couldn’t help but clock the Glinda-coded rosy pink blush on her cheeks.
Ali Truwit
Here’s all the proof we need that green looks just as great when the hue is incorporated into athleisure as it does on the red carpet. Truwit, a featured athlete in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, shared her new Nike holiday campaign on Instagram, which appears to showcase the brand’s bright green long sleeve thermal shirt with reflective accents ($90).
Team Pink
Jordan Chiles
While Wicked Night took place back on Week 6 of Dancing With the Stars, Chiles, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, and her professional dance partner, Ezra Sosa, brought their best magenta looks out for Tuesday night’s show. Read more about their performance, including Season 34’s semifinals scores and elimination, here.
Haley Kalil
Kalil, who was co-winner of SI Swimsuit’s first open casting call in 2018, shone bright at Monday evening’s red carpet premiere at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Days later, we’re still thinking about this sparkly, one-shouldered Marc Bouwer number and Kalil’s chic up-do, which made for a winning combination.
Brooks Nader
Though featuring just subtle pops of pink, Nader, an SI Swimsuit Legend, opted for a vintage Versace set while attending ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration in Beverly Hills on Monday. We love how she played up the ladylike aesthetic of her ensemble with pointed-toe pumps and voluminous locks tucked neatly behind her ears.