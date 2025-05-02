Brianna LaPaglia Is the Ultimate Golden Goddess in Never Before Posted BTS SI Swimsuit Pics
Brianna LaPaglia shared more looks from her SI Swimsuit debut on Thursday, and it’s safe to say we’re just as in love as we were back when her Digital Cover released in January.
The 25-year-old Massachusetts native joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2025, where she earned the first Digital Cover spot of the new year. Four months later, the content creator and podcaster gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at her California photo shoot with Katherine Goguen.
You can check out LaPaglia’s post here!
In the 11-slide carousel, LaPaglia was effortlessly radiant as she sported a number of glamorous poolside looks at The Austin Estate in La Quinta.
“Just realized I never posted these BTS moments from Sports Illustrated??? How could I forget???” she captioned the post as fans rushed to share their excitement in the comments.
“Ummm wow actually perfection 😍,” one fan commented.
“You’re so beautiful omfg 😭😍,” a commenter added.
“Perfect as always wow,” another chimed in.
“you are an ICON,” one user declared.
In a sit-down interview with SI Swimsuit, LaPaglia delved into her career growth, as well as what it was like going through a breakup in the public eye while sharing her healing journey online.
“Being a podcaster, being an influencer completely has changed my life and shaped the woman that I am today,” LaPaglia exclusively told the magazine.
“This year, I was kind of forced to be 100% honest, open—share things that I maybe didn’t want to share. It kind of gave me a backbone that I didn’t know I had,” the model continued, referring to her split from country singer Zach Bryan.
“It was really cool to be vulnerable online and it proved a lot to myself,” LaPaglia added. “Who I am behind closed doors, I can also be it online and share it with everyone, even when it’s hard.”
And yet, through her hardest moments, LaPaglia credits her community—the same one that cheered just as loudly for her SI Swimsuit debut—as a pillar for the model to lean on.
“Healing out loud, hearing stories from other women that went through this helped me,” LaPaglia added. “I’m helping people a lot, but they’re helping me just as much. It’s validating. It just feels like such a strong bond that I have with people that I don't even know, and without those people, I don’t think I would be doing a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] cover.”
Watch LaPaglia’s full exclusive SI Swimsuit cover interview here.