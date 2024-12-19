Brittany, Patrick Mahomes Look Absolutely Dapper at Travis Kelce’s Surprise Party for Taylor Swift
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, the celebrity couple who wed in 2022 and are currently expecting their third child together, stepped out on Wednesday night for a very special occasion. The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the brand this year as a Rookie when photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize, spent date night with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to celebrate the end of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour. Mahomes’s teammate and close friend Travis Kelce threw the big party, which turned out to be a surprise for the Grammy Award-winning artist.
The event, which took place in Kansas City, was also attended by Chiefs tight end Blake Bell’s wife Lyndsay Bell and one of Swift’s closest friends Ashley Avignone, both of whom Mahomes posed with in a collection of sweet photos shared to her Instagram. The 29-year-old former professional soccer player and current co-owner of the Kansas City Current also posed with her hubby for an adorable photo, seeing the pair look positively classy and chic in their Eras-inspired ‘fits. As the event commemorated the end of Swift’s tour, each guest donned a different look inspired by the “Fortnight” singer’s many aesthetics over the years.
For the Mahomes couple, Brittany donned an ultra sparkly silver flapper mini dress, a sequined black and silver jacket and sparkly tall boots with a heel. She wore her hair curly and down, looking pretty identical to Swift herself. As for Mahomes, he channeled a look Kelce rocked while appearing on stage at the Eras Tour in London, featuring a black suit, white bowtie and black top hat.
As for Swift, she opted for a very simple yet sophisticated look, wearing a stunning black halter neck mini dress, which Page Six discovered was from Balmain ($4,290), and drop-down silver earrings.
Kelce went with his look from The Eras Tour as well, matching Mahomes with his black suit and white bowtie. His hair looked great styled long and messy. Of course, he posed alongside Swift for photos during the night, forcing fans into a frenzy.
Swift officially wrapped her year-plus-long Eras Tour on Dec. 8, which is now the highest-grossing tour of all time with just over $2 billion in earnings. It's the first tour to break $1 billion, and, of course, the first to break $2 billion. For fans of Swift, it’s no surprise she would be the artist to achieve such a feat. Serving as a tribute to all of her albums so far, the tour also, more recently, included tracks from her album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April. Each set lasted over three hours and included over 40 songs, as reported by BuzzFeed, making for a truly unforgettable and invaluable experience for Swifties.
Swift also had a birthday on Dec. 13, turning 35, and no doubt that milestone was celebrated last night as well.