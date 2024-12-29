Brooklyn Decker’s Cover Shoot in the Maldives Is One We Will Never Forget
Brooklyn Decker cemented her status as an SI Swimsuit icon with her unforgettable cover shoot in the Maldives for the 2010 issue. The feature, captured by Walter Iooss Jr., showcased Decker’s natural beauty and solidified her place in the franchise’s history. Her journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2006, however, when she posed in Colombia and earned the coveted Rookie of the Year title. She posed for five consecutive years following her first feature, and then returned to the fold for the 50th anniversary in 2014 and once again graced the pages this year, for the 60th anniversary issue.
“I just feel lucky to be part of this group of diverse and storied women. Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] launched my career when I was 18-years-old. Growing up, my mom would get the magazine every year because they always showcased powerful, beautiful women who were strong and constantly in motion,” the Ohio native shared while on location of the “Legends” photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. “To be a Legend speaks volumes about the magazine and its loyalty to the women on the pages, and its commitment to launching careers and helping sustain careers—and continuing to showcase women long after the industry has told them they’re over. Being a Legend is more about the power of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit than it is about any one of us individually. Empowering women, in its simplest terms, is supporting them literally—supporting their businesses and supporting their ventures. Women tend to be more empathetic and more giving and are usually the ones who are volunteering. We volunteer more, we advocate more, we canvass more. So how can we support women? We are already doing it.”
Outside of her modeling accolades, the 37-year-old has built an impressive acting career. She made her feature film debut in 2011’s Just Go With It alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston and went on to star in Battleship, What to Expect When You’re Expecting and Lovesong. On television, she has made memorable appearances in New Girl, Ugly Betty and The League and shined in her recurring role on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, the streaming giant’s longest-running series to date.
The entrepreneur is also proud mom of two, sharing her son Hank and daughter Stevie with her husband, retired tennis pro Andy Roddick. She often credits motherhood as one of her greatest joys and a source of inspiration in her life.
Below are six stunning images from Decker‘s 2010 photo shoot with Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives.