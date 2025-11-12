Swimsuit

8 SI Swimsuit Looks We’d Give to the Final Women Left on ‘DWTS’ Season 34

We’re more than a little familiar with two of the remaining contestants.

Bailey Colon

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. / Yu Tsai/Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Following Tuesday night’s 20th birthday episode of Dancing With The Stars, only six celebrities remain as one final themed night—honoring beloved icon, Prince—is slated before the show’s 3-hour finale on Nov. 25. 2025 SI Swimsuit models Jordan Chiles and Alix Earle, as well as Elaine Hendrix and Whitney Leavitt, join Dylan Efron and Robert Irwin as the six contestants who are still in the running for the coveted mirror ball trophy.

Today, we are eagerly awaiting their fate, following up the series’ latest episode—which celebrated two decades of the long-standing program—with a blast from the past ourselves. Check out these archival SI Swimsuit looks that parallel the on-stage ensembles from DWTS’s final ladies.

Elaine Hendrix

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bernsten
Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bernsten / Christopher Willard/Disney/Getty Images

During Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night on Nov. 4—where she earned her first 10 of the season from guest judge Flava Flav—Hendrix wore this striking blush midi dress, showcasing a sequin-adorned bodice and a reflective skirt.

We’d pair with...

Sailor Brinkley Cook’s Beach Bunny Swimwear bikini

Sailor Brinkley Cook was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Sailor Brinkley Cook was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The former contestant—who was also in attendance for Tuesday night’s festivities—donned this sequined swimsuit for her SI Swimsuit debut campaign in Aruba.

And Anna Hall’s HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID bikini

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Seven years after Brinkley Cook hit the shoreline, Hall did the same on the coast of Boca Raton. The hues of her triangle swimsuit also mirrored Hendrix’s evening look.

Whitney Leavitt

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas
Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas / Frank Micelotta/Disney/Getty Images

Leavitt and Ballas’s samba fittingly took over the internet during the show’s TikTok-themed night on Sept. 30. The MomTok member paired high-waisted fringe pants with a black bra top—both covered in bling.

We’d pair with...

Kate Love’s Lybethras one-piece

Kate Love
Kate Love was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Earrings and bracelet by Alexis Bittar. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Love matched Leavitt’s neon hue to a tee during her 2021 photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., and paired this off-the-shoulder garment with a chunky bracelet and oversized hoops.

And Ashley Graham’s D.Bleu.Dazzled bikini

Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by D.Bleu.Dazzled. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Our minds also went back to Graham’s 2017 photo shoot in Fiji, where she sported a balconette-style top that effortlessly matched Leavitt’s—not to mention it was also crystal-embellished.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy / Christopher Willard/Disney/Getty Images

Earle got a near-perfect score during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night while sporting this all-leather ensemble. Our first-ever digital cover model ultimately received a 39/40 for the Paso Doble that night, and notched a 40/40 this week for her Foxtrot routine.

We’d pair with...

Olivia Ponton’s Heidi Fish one piece

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Ponton also stole the show during her second consecutive SI Swimsuit appearance when she traveled to the coast of Dominica in 2023 and wore this ultra-edgy high-neck swimsuit.

And Penny Lane’s Agent Provocateur bikini

Penny Lane wears a black wet-look bikini with heart-shaped charms during her SI Swimsuit rookie shoot in Portugal.
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A year after Ponton, Lane repped another leather look. The Swim Search winner went for a dip in Portugal for her debut campaign and put on this leather bikini for the occasion.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa
Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa / Frank Micelotta/Disney/Getty Images

For Wicked Night on Oct. 21, Chiles channeled her inner Elphaba in a sheer long-sleeve ensemble, speckled with emerald detailing. The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model ultimately earned a trio of 10s for her Rumba that evening, for a near-perfect score of 39/40.

We’d pair with...

Georgia Gibbs’s and Kate Wasley’s D.Bleu Dazzled one-pieces

Georgia Gibbs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by D.Bleu Dazzled.
Georgia Gibbs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by D.Bleu Dazzled. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In Aruba, this pair of SI Swimsuit models repped similarly sheer suits as they knelt on the shoreline. In the above shot, Gibbs wore a long-sleeve embellished monokini with a plunging neckline. Below, Wasley showcased the same lace style with capped sleeves.

Kate Wasley was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by D.Bleu Dazzled.
Kate Wasley was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by D.Bleu Dazzled. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light. Sign Up. Swim Edit newsletter

More SI Swimsuit:

feed

Published |Modified
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews