8 SI Swimsuit Looks We’d Give to the Final Women Left on ‘DWTS’ Season 34
Following Tuesday night’s 20th birthday episode of Dancing With The Stars, only six celebrities remain as one final themed night—honoring beloved icon, Prince—is slated before the show’s 3-hour finale on Nov. 25. 2025 SI Swimsuit models Jordan Chiles and Alix Earle, as well as Elaine Hendrix and Whitney Leavitt, join Dylan Efron and Robert Irwin as the six contestants who are still in the running for the coveted mirror ball trophy.
Today, we are eagerly awaiting their fate, following up the series’ latest episode—which celebrated two decades of the long-standing program—with a blast from the past ourselves. Check out these archival SI Swimsuit looks that parallel the on-stage ensembles from DWTS’s final ladies.
Elaine Hendrix
During Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night on Nov. 4—where she earned her first 10 of the season from guest judge Flava Flav—Hendrix wore this striking blush midi dress, showcasing a sequin-adorned bodice and a reflective skirt.
We’d pair with...
Sailor Brinkley Cook’s Beach Bunny Swimwear bikini
The former contestant—who was also in attendance for Tuesday night’s festivities—donned this sequined swimsuit for her SI Swimsuit debut campaign in Aruba.
And Anna Hall’s HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID bikini
Seven years after Brinkley Cook hit the shoreline, Hall did the same on the coast of Boca Raton. The hues of her triangle swimsuit also mirrored Hendrix’s evening look.
Whitney Leavitt
Leavitt and Ballas’s samba fittingly took over the internet during the show’s TikTok-themed night on Sept. 30. The MomTok member paired high-waisted fringe pants with a black bra top—both covered in bling.
We’d pair with...
Kate Love’s Lybethras one-piece
Love matched Leavitt’s neon hue to a tee during her 2021 photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., and paired this off-the-shoulder garment with a chunky bracelet and oversized hoops.
And Ashley Graham’s D.Bleu.Dazzled bikini
Our minds also went back to Graham’s 2017 photo shoot in Fiji, where she sported a balconette-style top that effortlessly matched Leavitt’s—not to mention it was also crystal-embellished.
Alix Earle
Earle got a near-perfect score during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night while sporting this all-leather ensemble. Our first-ever digital cover model ultimately received a 39/40 for the Paso Doble that night, and notched a 40/40 this week for her Foxtrot routine.
We’d pair with...
Olivia Ponton’s Heidi Fish one piece
Ponton also stole the show during her second consecutive SI Swimsuit appearance when she traveled to the coast of Dominica in 2023 and wore this ultra-edgy high-neck swimsuit.
And Penny Lane’s Agent Provocateur bikini
A year after Ponton, Lane repped another leather look. The Swim Search winner went for a dip in Portugal for her debut campaign and put on this leather bikini for the occasion.
Jordan Chiles
For Wicked Night on Oct. 21, Chiles channeled her inner Elphaba in a sheer long-sleeve ensemble, speckled with emerald detailing. The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model ultimately earned a trio of 10s for her Rumba that evening, for a near-perfect score of 39/40.
We’d pair with...
Georgia Gibbs’s and Kate Wasley’s D.Bleu Dazzled one-pieces
In Aruba, this pair of SI Swimsuit models repped similarly sheer suits as they knelt on the shoreline. In the above shot, Gibbs wore a long-sleeve embellished monokini with a plunging neckline. Below, Wasley showcased the same lace style with capped sleeves.