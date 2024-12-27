Brooklyn Decker Exuded Angelic Energy in Stunning White Two-Piece With Feminine Detail
Model-actress Brooklyn Decker is, without a doubt, a total Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend. The 37-year-old Ohio native has posed for the brand a total of 10 times over the last 18 years, making her debut in 2006 when modeling for Tiziano Magni’s lens in Colombia. Since then, Decker’s life—both personal and professional—has completely evolved, and we’re so grateful that such a talented and beautiful person inside and out continues to represent the brand.
For our 50th anniversary a decade ago, we commemorated the major milestone with a “Legends” photo shoot, which included Decker and other SI Swimsuit icons. She then made her triumphant return 10 years later for our 60th anniversary feature this year, which saw another powerful “Legends” shoot, photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Needless to say, the Grace and Frankie actress is a staple around here and we couldn’t pick a favorite shoot or look of hers if we tried. That said, we can definitely reflect on a few of the most iconic, including in 2011 when Decker jetted off to Hawaii to pose for Stewart Shining.
With her signature platinum blonde hair, a smoky eye look accentuating her deep blue eyes and a classic white bikini—with a stunning twist—Decker was the picture of angelic in the photos below. Of course, she looks great in absolutely everything, but this bright white look is positively jaw-dropping. The two-piece featured clear shell-like detailing on the straps of the top and bottoms, creating a feminine layer to the already-gorgeous item. Decker’s look was completed with gold jewelry that really brought it all together.
Decker, who is also a global ambassador for the Special Olympics, has been married to former professional tennis player Andy Roddick since 2007. The pair share two children, a son named Hank and a daughter named Stevie.
While discussing the 60th anniversary shoot this year, Decker gushed over the brand and how much it’s changed her life. “I just feel lucky to be part of this group of diverse and storied women. Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] launched my career when I was 18-years-old. Growing up, my mom would get the magazine every year because they always showcased powerful, beautiful women who were strong and constantly in motion,” she shared. “To be a Legend speaks volumes about the magazine and its loyalty to the women on the pages, and its commitment to launching careers and helping sustain careers—and continuing to showcase women long after the industry has told them they’re over. Being a Legend is more about the power of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit than it is about any one of us individually.”