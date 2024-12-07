Brooklyn Decker Was Thrilled to Return to SI Swimsuit After a Decade: ‘I Just Feel Lucky’
Brooklyn Decker is the definition of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand regular. The 37-year-old made her debut with the brand back in 2006. That year, her photo shoot in Colombia earned her Rookie of the Year honors—and a spot on the pages in 2007, too.
The model proceeded to pose for features in the annual issue for the next four years after her first two appearances, becoming a six-time brand model in as many years. After 2011, though, the Ohio native took a brief hiatus from her yearly appearances on the pages. She didn’t reappear in the magazine until 2014, when she posed for the 50th anniversary Legends photo shoot in New York.
By that time, there really was no doubt about it: Decker was a brand Legend. She had posed for the magazine for six years in a row, earned a spot on the cover in 2010 and left the brand with some pretty impeccable outtakes to admire.
After her comeback in 2014, though, she yet again took a step away from the brand. This time, her stint away lasted for an entire decade. Decker didn’t return to the issue until this year, when she traveled to Hollywood, Fla. for the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot. But the time away didn’t dampen her enthusiasm about the prospect of being considered a brand legend.
“I just feel lucky to be part of this group of diverse and storied women. Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] launched my career when I was 18-years-old. Growing up, my mom would get the magazine every year because they always showcased powerful, beautiful women who were strong and constantly in motion,” she remarked of the honor. “To be a Legend speaks volumes about the magazine and its loyalty to the women on the pages, and its commitment to launching careers and helping sustain careers—and continuing to showcase women long after the industry has told them they’re over. Being a Legend is more about the power of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit than it is about any one of us individually.”
On set in Florida, Decker yet again proved just why she has earned so many features over the years. Wearing a glamorous Fjolla Nila gown, she posed for incredible photos captured by Yu Tsai (see below). Much as we were pleased with the outtakes, we were even more thrilled to have the chance to catch up with the model after a decade apart. She’s just as fantastic as we remembered.