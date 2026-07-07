Brooks Nader Shares a Day in the Life From the ‘Baywatch’ Set

SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader is giving fans a peek behind the curtain into a typical day in the life from the Baywatch set. The 29-year-old Baton Rouge native was announced as a series regular on the Fox reboot back in March, and Nader will make her scripted series debut as Zuma Beach lifeguard captain Selene when the series debuts in January 2027.

In a TikTok shared on Monday, July 6, Nader offered up what she deemed a “Day in my life @Baywatch edition!!! #baywatch” while shooting the series in Los Angeles. She started out her video at home in the morning and began narrating her a.m. routine for her 296,000 followers.

“This is a normal Baywatch day for me, I woke up at like 6, dunked my face [in a bowl of ice water],” Nader stated. “I wear Christmas PJs when I’m homesick, even though I’m at my house but, you know, missing family.”

After showing a quick glimpse at the outside of her house, Nader took a sauna and did a brief meditation. She then grabbed a cup of coffee before jumping in the car to head to the Baywatch set on the Fox Studio Lot.

“I always pinch myself every single day filming Baywatch,” Nader added. “It’s a dream come true ... Selene Archer reporting for duty wearing the red suit.”

Once she got into glam, Nader put on eye patches and did another ice bath dunk to wake her face up before getting her makeup done. She was then transformed into full hair and makeup with her iconic red one-piece swimsuit peeking out from beneath a bath robe.

“I’m glammed, I look pretty, whee,” Nader cheered. “I’m ready to serve and you know, just going over my lines, making sure I got it all in character.”

At the tail end of her video, Nader included a brief snippet alongside several of her costars, whom she referred to as “My girls.” She then noted, “Hassie [Harrison], Shay [Mitchell], Ashley [Moore], we have bonded so much during this process.”

Several fans chimed into the comments section of Nader’s TikTok to praise her vlog while simultaneously requesting more content showcasing her glamorous life.

“Need more brooksie vlogs ♥️,” one person wrote.

“My angel,” actress Ashley Benson chimed.

“This hair is IT,” another fan gushed of Nader’s sleek blonde blowout.

“So proud of you 🥳,” internet personality Yris Palmer added.

Stay tuned! We’ve got out fingers crossed for more sneak peeks from Nader before Baywatch premieres on Fox this winter.

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