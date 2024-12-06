6 Flawless Pics of Swim Search Alum, Cover Girl Brooks Nader in Paradise Island, Bahamas
SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader has the most special history with the brand. The 27-year-old was first discovered through the Swim Search in 2019 and ended up winning the open casting call, securing her spot in the following year’s issue when she traveled to Bali, Indonesia with photographer Yu Tsai. The Baton Rouge native, who now lives in New York City, has posed for the brand every year since then and we truly will never get tired of her fiery, radiant energy and flawless face card. She has traveled everywhere from Montenegro to Mexico with the magazine, and, last year she lived out all her cover girl dreams when she landed on the front of the 2023 issue following her feature with James Macari in the Dominican Republic.
“Congratulations, Brooks, on your cover because you have come from our Swim Search world and you have stuck with us and you have hustled and you have worked so hard. You have represented this brand with every ounce of your soul,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said in the morning of the magazine’s release last May. ”These women take a lot of the world’s weight on their shoulders when they choose to do this and when they end up on the cover. They’re not only beautiful and brilliant, but they’re also very brave. The SI Swimsuit Issue is so very different from what it was 20 years ago and without like-minded women that power this issue and grace its pages and do such incredible jobs of representing this brand and what we stand for outside of the pages, we would not exist.”
This year, in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary issue, Nader cemented her status as an official franchise “legend,” posing alongside fellow icons like Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley, Kate Upton and more for a magnificent group shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
Today, Nader is certainly living the supermodel lifestyle—jet-setting out of the country every week, making appearances in Miami one morning and Los Angeles later that night, sitting front row at fashion week and starring in campaigns for major brands. She’s constantly on the go and proving she really can do it all and looks fabulous while doing so. This year she also served a short stint on Dancing With the Stars, and it was the most life-changing experience for her.
In honor of the return of the annual Swim Search open casting call, here are six stunning images from Nader’s debut in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
The 2025 Swim Search submissions open in one week on Friday, Dec. 13.