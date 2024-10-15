Brooks Nader Is Bringing the Most Special Guests to Tonight’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode
If you’re Brooks Nader, today is bring your sisters to work day! The SI Swimsuit legend has been dragging her three younger siblings along to the Dancing With the Stars practice studio for the past few days to learn from the best: Russian choreographer and professional dancer Gleb Savchenko.
The SI Swimsuit model has been going viral ever since she became a contestant on Season 33 of the reality competition series and has seemingly developed a showmance with her dance partner. And tonight, Nader’s sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane will perform a salsa together with their older sibling for the show’s “Dedication Night.”
The group has been having a blast training all week, with the 2023 cover girl posting tons of behind the scenes content on TikTok. They recreated several popular trends, including the “Clique” video, the “President Business stole the craggle” audio from The Lego movie and the “No. 44” scene from a 2014 Geico commercial.
“The h8ers are going to CHOKE when they find out there are 3 more Nader sisters 🤣,” a fan commented on one clip.
“Prayers for @glebsavchenko 🙏🏻 teaching all 4 @Nader sisters this weeks routine for #dedicationnight on @Dancing with the Stars #DWTS !!!!💃💃🪩🪩🪩,” the Baton Rouge native captioned a post.
“This energy!!!🔥,” the official Dancing With the Stars TikTok account chimed.
“God really took his timeeeee with the Nader family .. all beautyyy queens,” someone gushed.
Nader, who teased the performance on Instagram this afternoon, often shares how thankful she is to have her three younger sisters, whom she also considers her best friends, by her side.
“It’s dedication night, and I am dedicating this dance to my three younger sisters. We grew up all together watching Dancing With the Stars in Louisiana, so it holds a very special place in our heart. I love the feeling of stepping out on that dance floor and I really want them to experience it,” she explained in a video on the show’s account. “I also want them to be able to dance with Gleb, because they’ve been begging me, not leaving me alone about it for, I don’t even know how long. They like to steal everything. Also, we’ve been through a lot over the last year, and they’re just my everything, my built-in best friends. I’m so excited for them to get in the studio and start learning the salsa and see how hard their older sister works ... because they think it’s all fun and games.”
Dancing With the Stars airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.