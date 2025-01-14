Brooks Nader Joins Gleb Savchenko on Stage at Latest ‘DWTS’ Live Tour Stop
More than a month after the Dancing With the Stars finale aired and SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader and her professional dancer partner Gleb Savchenko performed together, the duo have reunited once again, this time on the show’s live tour stop in New Jersey on Jan. 12. The 27-year-old supermodel, who competed in Season 33 of the hit reality competition series and the Russian choreographer, 40, set social media ablaze once again with their undeniable chemistry.
During the Western segment of the show, Savchenko made his way through the audience toward Nader and her two younger sisters. He grabbed the 2023 cover girl’s hand, guiding her on stage to join him. The crowd erupted into cheers and screams, with tons of videos of the moment quickly making their way to TikTok. The dad of two, a longtime fan-favorite on DWTS with a career spanning over a decade, looked thrilled to be back on stage alongside his former partner.
“When you get to see the Brooks and Gleb showmance IRL,” one person wrote on their video, while another captioned their post: “POV: you’re sitting next to Brooks Nader at the DWTS live tour.”
“Feels like we’re at a magic mike show and I love it,” one person commented.
“This is the footage I’ve been waiting for,” another admitted.
Their story began as a classic showmance, but after their mid-season elimination, Nader and Savchenko remained inseparable for several weeks. Nader even delayed her return to New York City, where she primarily resides. Despite a few bumps along the way—including a brief split, some confusion and even a removed tattoo—the pair appears to have reconciled, with their connection (and presence on each other‘s TikTok feed) seemingly stronger than ever.
Nader has repeatedly praised Savchenko for his dedication to making her feel her best throughout the DWTS experience and often comments on how much fun they have together.
“I feel like that’s rare these days and so I’m so appreciative to have had him as a partner,” she said. “He’s just such an amazing person and human all around. He really cares about people and he kept saying the whole time, ‘I just want to make you look really good and I want you to have the best experience with Dancing With the Stars.’ He was really focused on that the entire season. He wanted to make me look hot, wanted to make me feel confident.”