Olandria, Megan Fox and More Standout Halloween Costumes From SI Swimsuit Models This Year

On Saturday, Oct. 31, we celebrated the spookiest holiday of the season: Halloween!

When we weren’t busy getting dressed up to trick-or-treat, we were glued to our social media feeds to see what costumes our favorite celebrities wore this year. And honestly, SI Swimsuit models totally took their Halloween-ready looks to the next level for 2026! With that in mind, we’re spotlighting just a handful of the incredible costumes SI Swimsuit stars styled—from beloved pop culture icons to sweet Disney princesses and beyond.

Brooks Nader

Nader has been on a roll this month emulating Pamela Anderson’s signature style. ICYMI, she channeled the star’s memorable Barb Wire character on the Cannes red carpet, and she continued her Anderson-inspired looks for Halloween. On Instagram, the SI Swimsuit legend has spent the holiday sharing several costumes—all embodying past Playboy covers, including Anderson’s 2001 feature.

Jordan Chiles

Meanwhile, Chiles combined spooky and sweet vibes with a spot-on recreation of Clawdeen Wolf from Monster High. The popular doll brand also approved of the 2025 SI Swimsuit star’s cool costume, with the official Monster High Instagram account commenting, “A clawsome, medal-worthy, Halloween look 🖤🏅.”

Haley Baylee

Baylee has served up multiple Halloween looks this year, from a Victoria’s Secret angel to Shrek’s Princess Fiona. Still, the most striking (in our humble opinion) was her dual Beauty and the Beast costumes. Styling Belle’s two most iconic outfits, the four-time SI Swimsuit star nailed the animated heroine’s aura.

Gabi Moura

Like Baylee, Moura has also gotten in the Halloween spirit this year, sharing several costumes with her Instagram followers over the last week. And on Saturday, Oct. 31, the 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie styled a look inspired by a fellow magazine family member: 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star Salma Hayek Pinault. Channeling her unforgettable cameo in From Dusk Till Dawn, Moura revealed the snake she posed with was real, which caused her to “freak out”—but they still got the perfect photo!

Haley Cavinder

Cavinder—who appeared as one of six cover models on the front page of SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 issue—channeled Fergie’s magnetic energy for her playful Halloween costume. The Black Eyed Peas member originally wore the sultry black lace ensemble Cavinder recreated on the cover of her debut solo album, The Dutchess.

XANDRA

Another SI Swimsuit model who went the musician-themed route for Halloween was four-time magazine star XANDRA. The professional DJ—who celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday, Oct. 30—received costume inspiration from the early 2000s, emulating the punk-rock vibes of “Complicated” singer Avril Lavigne.

Olandria

2026 SI Swimsuit rookie Olandria also drew inspiration from a real-life icon for her Halloween costume, channeling supermodel Naomi Campbell. From her chic bob to her elegant ensemble, the look was pure perfection—and that wasn’t her only standout costume! She also dressed up as DC Comics’ Vixen for the holiday. Truth be told, one top commenter said it best: “EVERYBODY SHUT UP, OLAWEEN IS HERE!!!!!!! 😍😍😍.”

Lauren Chan

Chan looked to Broadway for her Halloween costume, dressing as the titular Mary Todd Lincoln from the Tony Award-winning comedy Oh Mary! In fact, the look was so spot-on that one commenter declared, “um ya obviously our next Mary @ohmaryplay,” to which Chan responded, “🫡🫡🫡🫡.”

Kim Kardashian

2022 SI Swimsuit cover star Kardashian kept her inspiration in the family with her costume this year. Ahead of the spooky holiday, the SKIMS brand co-founder revealed that she’d dressed as her daughter, North West, complete with an eye-popping teal wig and faux hand piercings.

Paige Spiranac

As we’ve previously noted this season, Spiranac has become a reigning Halloween queen, regularly sharing her fun, flirty costumes on Instagram. For 2026, she threw it back to the 1960s by channeling a classic cartoon character: Daphne from Scooby-Doo. In a way, this costume is a sequel, as the 2018 SI Swimsuit model had previously dressed up as the Mystery Squad’s Velma.

Camille Kostek

And Spiranac wasn’t the only one to take a page out of Daphne’s style book! Kostek also channeled the Scooby-Doo character, making the playful style a cute couple’s costume, with longtime partner and retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski joining her as Fred.

Alix Earle

After teasing her Halloween look earlier this week, Earle left fans breathless with her metallic outfit: a stunning chrome costume inspired by artist Sorayama’s work. While the full striking silver look was absolutely breathtaking, our favorite details were her gorgeous glam and futuristic manicure.

Megan Fox

Finally, Fox also joined the fun this spooky season! After returning to Instagram and nearly breaking the internet earlier this year, the 2023 SI Swimsuit cover star shared a peek at her intricate Halloween costume: a sultry seafaring siren. Getting into character, the actor cheekily captioned her Instagram post, “The song was the trap, and the sea was the grave.”

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