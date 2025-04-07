Brooks Nader Reportedly Ends On-and-Off Relationship With ‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko have called it quits. The SI Swimsuit legend and Dancing With the Stars professional have ended their relationship, just months after rekindling their romance. Nader, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2019 and graced the cover in 2023, recently posed for Ben Watts in Bermuda for her sixth consecutive appearance in this year’s issue. According to Us Weekly, she was the one who “ended things.”
The breakup comes as a surprise to fans, as the couple had appeared stronger than ever in recent months—they were most recently spotted on March 31 outside Sartiano’s Restaurant in NYC. They frequently shared loved-up posts on social media, traveled between New York City and Los Angeles to spend time together and bonded with one another’s families. Nader has three younger sisters, while Savchenko has two daughters. In January, the model even joined the choreographer on stage during a stop on the DWTS Live tour.
Nader, 28, and Savchenko, 41, first met as partners on season 33 of the reality competition series last year. Their undeniable chemistry on the ballroom floor quickly sparked showmance rumors, and it didn’t take long for the connection to evolve into a full-blown romance. Though they were eliminated in mid-October, they reunited for the finale in late November and rekindled their off-screen relationship in the weeks that followed.
Nader, who was born and raised in Baton Rouge and primarily lives in New York City, even extended her stay in Los Angeles, where the show is filmed, to be closer to Savchenko for several months. As the rising supermodel she is, she also made the most of her time in Southern California, embracing career opportunities and red carpet moments while balancing work and her relationship.
Still, their romance wasn’t without its complications. One week they were getting matching tattoos (which have since been removed), and the next, they were posting cryptic TikToks TikToks hinting at a breakup. Neither party ever confirmed the on-and-off nature of their relationship, but fans were quick to pick up on the clues.
Ahead of the DWTS finale, Nader reflected on their connection and the unpredictability of their situation. She described the relationship as confusing at times, noting that while there was a strong bond between them, the future was uncertain.
Despite the ups and downs, she remained grateful for the experience and all that came from it. She described the show as a highlight of her year and credited the opportunity for opening new doors in her career. She also expressed appreciation for the DWTS community, calling the environment incredibly encouraging and full of positivity.