Brooks Nader Reveals She and ‘DWTS’ Partner Gleb Savchenko Got Matching Tattoos With ‘Special Meaning’
Brooks Nader is sneakily divulging little details about her new tattoo. The supermodel, who is best known for her six separate appearances in the SI Swimsuit magazine, as well as her 2023 cover girl moment, was a contestant on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.
Though she and partner, Russian choreographer Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated in Week 3 on the show, the duo are still winners because they found each other. The couple have been cheekily teasing their casual relationship all over social media, showing off intimate clips during practice sessions and even spending quality time together outside of the DWTS studio. On Oct. 10, the 28-year-old shared a TikTok of her and the 41-year-old getting tattoos. She filmed herself getting her low hip bone tattooed by Savchenko and immediately went viral. Last week the Baton Rouge native spilled some info about her new ink.
“I'm not going to say what the tattoo is of, but it has a special meaning. It’s a little symbol, and it means something special,” Nader told Us Weekly at an event with Clarins Beauty in Austin for F1 Weekend. “No animals. It’s a bit more in the astrology realm, but it’s not my star sign. None of that. It means something in that world. That’s my best hint I can give.”
Though she and Savchenko have never explicitly confirmed the relationship, they have been spotted kissing and cozying up on set of the show and online. When asked on live television by DWTS host Julianne Hough, the duo said repeatedly said they were having a blast and enjoying each other‘s company.
“We’re just doing us,” Savchenko revealed of his relationship and chemistry with Nader while on an episode of Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey. “We’re just hanging out, we’re just having a good time and she’s amazing, I love her, being around her. She’s got such a great energy, great personality.”
27-year-old reality star Jowsey also asked the professional dancer if he was in love, to which Savchenko responded, “I don’t know, maybe.”
Fellow SI Swimsuit cover girl Ilona Maher, who graced the front of the September digital issue, is also a contestant on the show. After her phenomenal Disney Night performance inspired by Luisa from Encanto last night, the Olympic rugby player is heading into Week 5 with her partner Alan Bersten. Watch Dancing With the Stars on ABC or Disney +.