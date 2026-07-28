Brooks Nader Shares Sneak Peek From ‘Baywatch’ Set in Iconic Red One-Piece

Ever since she was announced as a series regular on the forthcoming Fox reboot of Baywatch, we’ve been counting down the days until we get to see Brooks Nader make her scripted television series debut. And while the show (which also costars SI Swimsuit’s very own Olivia Dunne) doesn’t premiere until January 2027, Nader just gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers a few exciting sneak peeks from set.

In a photo carousel posted to her account on Monday, July 27, the 29-year-old Baton Rouge native started out strong with a snapshot showing off her iconic red one-piece. The suit featured a lifeguard patch on one hip adorned with “Los Angeles” and “Zuma Beach.” In the Baywatch spinoff, Nader will portray Selene, caption of the Zuma Bay lifeguards.

The Instagram snapshot, captured by photographer Isabelle Passaglia, was followed by one of Nader strutting through the sand in a pair of tan boots, her honey blonde locks cascading down her back. In the third pic, the SI Swimsuit legend was photographed while sitting down and fluffing her hair, while she gazed off into the distance in the carousel’s final image.

“@baywatchtv ❤️❤️❤️,” Nader captioned her photo dump.

Thus far, the pics have racked up plenty of feedback from the model’s friends and fellow celebrities, as well as those who are eager to see her on screen.

“HOT,” 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie Meredith Mickelson gushed.

“So hot my girl🔥🔥🔥🔥,” SI Swimsuit Runway Show star and reality TV’s Maura Higgins concurred.

“😍,” pal and fashion designer Nicky Hilton wrote.

“OKAYYYY BAYWATCH BABE 😍🔥❤️,” another comment read.

“@brooksnader You look amazing!! @baywatchtv can’t come any sooner! #Baywatch #Brookswatch ❤️🛟 🌊,” someone else added.

Nader, who also stars in Freeform’s Love Thy Nader reality series, has noted that she “manifested’ her Baywatch role with her 2023 SI Swimsuit cover, which was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic.

“It’s such an honor to pay homage to the original series and to the muses of Baywatch and they’ve been on my mood board, both Carmen Electra and Pamela Anderson, since before I can remember,” Nader told Extra. “And I feel like I kind of manifested this role with my Sports Illustrated cover in 2023, I was wearing the red one-piece and I was like, ‘This is so Baywatch,’ and lo and behold, here we are. So, it’s a pinch-me moment and hopefully we make everyone proud. We’re honored to be filling those shoes.”

Below, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite snapshots of Nader during her cover shoot year in the Dominican Republic, several of which prove she was made to don the red Baywatch suit.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by GIGI C. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Trina Turk. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Earrings, necklaces, bracelets and ring by Gorjana. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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