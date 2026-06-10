SI Swimsuit Style Diaries: Shop XANDRA’s Beach Club Party Outfit

Three-time SI Swimsuit model XANDRA has a pretty incredible history where the brand’s Swim Week runway show is concerned. After DJing (and surprising attendees by walking the catwalk) in 2023, the 25-year-old model and musician posed for her rookie feature in the following year’s magazine.

Throughout the last several years, XANDRA has been photographed for each annual issue, traveling to Belize, Jamaica and Montauk, N.Y., for her work alongside the brand. And in addition to striking a pose in front of the camera, she has continued to be part of the SI Swimsuit Runway Show every year.

This year, her fourth time walking the catwalk for SI Swimsuit, was extra special, as the Runway Show was recorded and is now available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Throughout the entirety of the weekend, XANDRA was styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and together, the pair created some magic in the fashion department.

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Friday, May 29: SI Swimsuit Beach Party during the afternoon

“I love feeling sexy and having fun with my clothes,” XANDRA tells SI Swimsuit of her personal sense of style. Her fiery red LSPACE bikini and coordinated crochet micro shorts by Andi Bagus made for the perfect Beach Party ensemble, which you can add to your own summer wardrobe by shopping below.

XANDRA | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

There’s no more classic choice than a string bikini, and this red two-piece with white piping by LSPACE is sure to turn heads. It’s available in a number of different seasonal and core colorways, including a hot pink set with a crochet overlay, which we also love.

XANDRA and Meredith Mickelson | Courtesy of XANDRA

Speaking of crochet, XANDRA accented her two-piece with a pair of crochet shorts by Andi Bagus, featuring delicate rows of white, blue, yellow, black and red yarn. The handmade, lace-up shorts are a total statement piece.

Friday, May 29: VIP Welcome dinner in the evening

XANDRA | John Parra/Getty Images

What better way to beat the scorching Miami heat than with a mini dress to keep you cool? By wearing one adorned with hand-beaded fishing lures, of course. XANDRA stepped out in a black mini by MELKE NYC, which she accessorized with black open-toe pumps and Brinker + Eliza’s School of Fish Earrings ($168).

Saturday, May 30: The SI Swimsuit Runway Show

XANDRA getting glam before the show | Courtesy of XANDRA

For this year’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show, which was held on the pool deck at the W South Beach, XANDRA was styled in looks that coordinated with several different stories. Her sunkissed ensemble, courtesy of Lybethras Swimwear, incorporated beautiful bronze tones, and XANDRA also modeled a cut-out nautical one-piece and a jaw-dropping biker babe-inspired two-piece with garters attached to the bikini bottoms.

“It was the best time,” XANDRA says of her experience on the catwalk this year. “I’m so grateful to be a part of this family, all the girls absolutely crushed it!”

XANDRA. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

XANDRA. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Emily Sidney Photography

XANDRA. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Sunglasses by Chimi. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Scenes from XANDRA’s runway fitting | Courtesy of XANDRA

Saturday, May 30: After-party following the Runway Show

XANDRA | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

After nailing her moments on the catwalk, XANDRA changed into a playsuit by The Doll’s House, which featured fishnet-like netting and rose accents. She accessorized her after-party outfit with crimson Manolo Blahnik heels and wore her blonde locks loose.

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