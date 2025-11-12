Camille Kostek’s 2025 Feature Is Filled With Chic Fur Ensembles Perfect for the Slopes
Now that the cold is officially here to stay, it’s high time to incorporate a quick trip to the slopes with friends for a much-needed vacation. However, before you begin packing for your fabulous stay, allow us to inspire your wardrobe with some stunning looks from Camille Kostek’s 2025 feature in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, to replicate.
For the feature, Kostek posed in some marvelous fur ensembles too chic to ignore. The pieces served as items to keep her warm against the snow-filled backdrop, while also allowing her to channel a cozy yet chic aesthetic. The neutral tones of her outfits introduced a way to make muted pigments bolder than ever.
Why Kostek’s Switzerland furs should be your next splurge
Incorporating furs into your slope trip this winter season is sure to make a statement, showing everyone that you can ride snowmobiles, feel the wind in your hair and still look incredible in your furry shell. What’s more, fur pieces are a must for effortlessly embracing the cold, as linings provide much-needed heat.
All around, Kostek’s styling for the shoot was utterly divine—and it would look even more divine in your suitcase. Check out these fine fur numbers and gorgeous swimsuits below.
A classic one-piece and fur coat combo
Kostek’s swimsuit was a flattering and fierce one, to say the least. We especially adored the way the deep plunge of the swimsuit allowed for some skin to show for those on the cheekier side. Second to this, we couldn’t get enough of the clever way she donned a beige sherpa bra underneath. This was a nice touch to work even more fur into the look.
Of course, the coat worked well here, giving Kostek a lavish edge. It’s an item guaranteed to complete any look. Last but not least, the fold-over khaki boots are just everything.
Ski suit + fur = total extravagance
Have a ski suit that’s been sitting in your closet, only you haven’t worn it because you can’t think of what’s missing? Allow us to tell you that what you’re missing is—you guessed it—some fur. Just look at how wonderful Kostek looked here on top of her snowmobile.
With ski suits, it’s all about expertly placing additions so that you can ride in high fashion without worrying about anything falling off. Needless to say, a glamorous fur coat like hers isn’t going anywhere, no matter the speed. The same goes for the string swimsuit underneath all those layers. Combining all these items will result in an extravagant moment.
A fur look for a striking moment
Some lounge at the slopes, and some ride snowmobiles. However, for those who are more prone to getting a nice hot tub soak during the wintery vacation, this look is for you. Kostek’s bikini and fur jacket were perfect for before and after some time in the warm, bubbling water. It’s a pairing that thrives under these conditions.
Vacations, especially at the slopes, are for those feeling a little daring. If you’re ever feeling adventurous (and willing to go for a quick dry-clean), sit on the edge of a hot tub with some hot cocoa in one hand and sunglasses in the other. Like Kostek, you’ll definitely give main character energy.