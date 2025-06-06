Camille Kostek Channels Margot Robbie in Latest Spicy Campaign
Camille Kostek is all business—and some pleasure—for her latest brand partnership.
The former cheerleader, model and SI Swimsuit Legend, having started her journey with the brand after co-winning the first-ever Swim Search in 2018, took to her Instagram account this week to share her latest brand partnership. It was an ad campaign with Durex, and the announcement included a cheeky little video to go along with it!
Captioning the clip, “#ad This just landed on my desk from @durex_usa and suddenly everything else can wait. New Durex Intense* is a first-of-its-kind, premium revolutionary non-latex condom, with better body heat transfer material, so all you feel is your partner. *Use as Directed,” Kostek was a vision in her all-black business casual (okay, very casual) ensemble, channeling some serious blonde bombshell vibes à la Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street.
Wearing a plunging black mini dress consisting of a button-up collared shirt-style top and belted bottom, the SI Swimsuit model was hard at work at her desk job—can’t you tell by the adorable reading glasses?!—when suddenly a box of Durex brand condoms arrived. Intrigued by the premise and packaging, the model took a break from her paperwork to alert her fans of this breakthrough.
In fact, she was so excited about this incredible invention that she posted a couple of photos of the box to her Instagram account before calling her longtime boyfriend, football superstar Rob Gronkowski, to let him know she’d be coming home with a fun gift from her latest gig.
Is anyone else blushing? Like, is it hot in here or is it just this ad?
And of course, many followers, fans and famous friends of the cute couple were quick to hop into the comment section to applaud this new brand partnership and the overall message behind it:
“Safe sex is great sex!!!!!!!” Katie Austin wrote.
“Love this ad. Condoms all the way!!” Ilona Maher added.
“😍😍😍😍😍 sexayyyy,” Remi Bader exclaimed.
“I’m telling mom,” sister Jules Kostek joked for an extremely relatable sisterly moment.
As mentioned above, Kostek returned to the SI Swimsuit fold in 2025, and—while her ad with Durex may have been red-hot—her photo shoot was cool...literally, as she shot a wonderful winter feature with photographer Derek Kettela in the snowy mountains of Saas-Fee, Switzerland.
More recently, the model joined SI Swimsuit at Swim Week in Miami, Fla., where she got into the cowgirl spirit by donning a western-inspired ensemble for a rowdy runway walk.