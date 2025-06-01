Remi Bader
Content creator Remi Bader has been inspiring and motivating a global audience for years. Building an online community by vlogging her everyday life—including trying on clothing and providing genuine reviews of popular brands—she now has over 3 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.
As a curvy model and mental health advocate, she’s openly spoken out against diet culture while also getting vulnerable about her struggles with body image.
Bader’s unwavering authenticity, strength and fun-loving personality make her a creator her fans keep coming back to. Over the years, she’s partnered with big-name brands such as Victoria’s Secret PINK, Dove, Walmart and L’Oreal, and in 2022, she launched her REMI x REVOLVE clothing collection. More recently, she started her size-inclusive line, Edited by Remi for Sam’s Club, and her fan brand, FanGirl.
Bader landed a spot on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list in 2023 and is nominated for a 2025 Webby Award.
Bader walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week 2025 on Saturday, May 31.