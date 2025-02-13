Camille Kostek’s Dreamy SI Swimsuit Cover Shoot Was Full of Sultry, Fierce Photos
Camille Kostek made history when landing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2019, serving as the first winner of the annual open casting call to serve on the front of the magazine. The 32-year-old Connecticut native, who co-won the inaugural Swim Search, has become an undeniable staple for the brand in the years since, and we frequently find ourselves looking back at her shoots with awe.
After making her debut in the 2018 magazine, posing for Yu Tsai in Belize, she’s returned every year since, traveling to some of the most beautiful, scenic locations in the world. This also includes Kangaroo Island, Australia, the Dominican Republic, St. Croix, Portugal and more. In 2024, she posed for two photo shoots, including the special “Legends” feature in Hollywood, Fla. in honor of the magazine’s 60th anniversary.
Through her years with SI Swimsuit, there’s no way to pick just one favorite shoot or one favorite look. But in the same of reminiscing, we’re looking back at some of our favorite photos from her cover shoot on Kangaroo Island with Josie Clough. Sun-kissed and undeniably stunning, Kostek owned the beach with daring, unique sets. From mesh one-pieces to ab-flaunting bikinis, she made her second shoot so unforgettable.
Kostek, who cherishes her experience with Swim Search, has credited the magazine with her rise to success in the modeling agency. “I confidently know that had I not been accepted through the Swim Search process, I know I wouldn’t have as many [opportunities] had I not kind of had that approval and that big ‘yes’ from the team,” she told us.
The model, actress, TV host and content creator called becoming an SI Swimsuit Legend a “full circle moment” for her in 2024. “I didn’t even consider that that would be an opportunity that would present itself this year,” she said last fall. “What made me want to be part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was watching the TV special for the 50th anniversary 10 years ago and seeing all of the legends and hearing all their stories and watching the interviews back. I just...it’s just still kind of crazy to be here tonight celebrating the 60th anniversary and being a part of this iconic legends class, it’s still setting in, but that was hands down the best part of this year.”
In the years since joining the brand, Kostek, who is in a long-term relationship with retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski, has gone on to land the cover of Maxim, has partnered with big-name brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Poppi, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Pluto TV and hosted the NBC reality show Dancing with Myself, among other accolades.