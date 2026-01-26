Swimsuit

6 Times Former NFL Cheerleader Camille Kostek Repped the Patriots With SI Swimsuit

The Connecticut native cheered for the New England-based franchise before becoming a SI Swimsuit brand staple.

Bailey Colon

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

New England Patriots fans erupted yesterday, Jan. 25, when the franchise edged out the Denver Broncos 10-7 to secure the AFC championship win and their ticket to Super Bowl LX.

And here at SI Swimsuit, one particular brand Legend is more than familiar with the NFL organization, who are in search for their seventh Super Bowl win at the competition, held this season at San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8. That brand Legend is, of course, Camille Kostek—and today, we’re looking at how she sported the squad’s signature red and blue shades in the pages of the magazine.

Belize (2018)

Camille Kostek poses for SI Swimsuit in a blue long-sleeved bikini.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

After rooting for the Patriots as part of its cheerleading squad for two NFL seasons, Kostek auditioned for SI Swimsuit’s first-ever Swim Search cohort. She effortlessly impressed and was photographed in Belize as one of the competition’s finalists, where she sported this long-sleeve Andi Bagus bikini on set.

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Kostek also donned the hues of her hometown team—the model is from Killingsworth, Conn.—during her finalist photo shoot. While posing for photographer Yu Tsai’s camera lens, she modeled an INDAH CLOTHING one-piece in a rich, crimson shade.

Dominican Republic (2023)

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Swim by Di. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Following her 2018 shoot, Kostek was declared a co-winner of the open casting call with Haley Kalil, and both ladies scored a rookie spot in the magazine’s 2019 issue. Kostek notched a cover spot following her stint on Kangaroo Island and has photographed with the brand in every consecutive issue since.

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SAME. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

In the Dominican Republic for her sixth shoot with our team, Kostek wore red, white and blue on location. For one look, she styled a cherry-colored Swim by Di string suit with chunky white earrings. In another, the model lounged in a layered SAME bikini, which showcased contrasting cobalt and white stripes.

Portugal (2024)

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Hunza G. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

One year after her shoot in the Dominican Republic, Kostek was named an SI Swimsuit Legend and coupled the milestone with a photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. That same year, the model graced the pages of SI Swimsuit 2024 with an individual shoot in Portugal and exhibited the team’s colors overseas.

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In one frame, captured by photographer Ben Watts, Kostek smiled in front of a blue and white wall while modeling a figure-hugging one-piece suit from Hunza G. In another, she took a dip in a strapless Norma Kamali number, which featured an abstract navy and azure print.

Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

