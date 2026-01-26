6 Times Former NFL Cheerleader Camille Kostek Repped the Patriots With SI Swimsuit
New England Patriots fans erupted yesterday, Jan. 25, when the franchise edged out the Denver Broncos 10-7 to secure the AFC championship win and their ticket to Super Bowl LX.
And here at SI Swimsuit, one particular brand Legend is more than familiar with the NFL organization, who are in search for their seventh Super Bowl win at the competition, held this season at San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8. That brand Legend is, of course, Camille Kostek—and today, we’re looking at how she sported the squad’s signature red and blue shades in the pages of the magazine.
Belize (2018)
After rooting for the Patriots as part of its cheerleading squad for two NFL seasons, Kostek auditioned for SI Swimsuit’s first-ever Swim Search cohort. She effortlessly impressed and was photographed in Belize as one of the competition’s finalists, where she sported this long-sleeve Andi Bagus bikini on set.
Kostek also donned the hues of her hometown team—the model is from Killingsworth, Conn.—during her finalist photo shoot. While posing for photographer Yu Tsai’s camera lens, she modeled an INDAH CLOTHING one-piece in a rich, crimson shade.
Dominican Republic (2023)
Following her 2018 shoot, Kostek was declared a co-winner of the open casting call with Haley Kalil, and both ladies scored a rookie spot in the magazine’s 2019 issue. Kostek notched a cover spot following her stint on Kangaroo Island and has photographed with the brand in every consecutive issue since.
In the Dominican Republic for her sixth shoot with our team, Kostek wore red, white and blue on location. For one look, she styled a cherry-colored Swim by Di string suit with chunky white earrings. In another, the model lounged in a layered SAME bikini, which showcased contrasting cobalt and white stripes.
Portugal (2024)
One year after her shoot in the Dominican Republic, Kostek was named an SI Swimsuit Legend and coupled the milestone with a photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. That same year, the model graced the pages of SI Swimsuit 2024 with an individual shoot in Portugal and exhibited the team’s colors overseas.
In one frame, captured by photographer Ben Watts, Kostek smiled in front of a blue and white wall while modeling a figure-hugging one-piece suit from Hunza G. In another, she took a dip in a strapless Norma Kamali number, which featured an abstract navy and azure print.
