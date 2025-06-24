Camille Kostek Reveals the SI Swimsuit Runway Helped Her Embrace Her Body
Nothing like a SI Swimsuit runway to bring that spark back! Camille Kostek can attest to this, as she believes the Miami Beach catwalk did wonders for her inner and outer confidence.
The SI Swimsuit Legend—who made her debut with the brand via the Swim Search 2018 competition and went on to return every year since—chatted it up with the SI Swimsuit team during the Beach Club event in Miami back in May. During the chat, she shared the differences between her very first time on the runway and her recent return to the fold.
“As women, we’re constantly shifting and evolving. Not just as women but in these bodies, these ever-changing bodies,” Kostek stated. “The runway has really been a place where I’ve shifted my perspective on [loving myself] more. It’s so interesting to look at myself through the years, my confidence through the years. This runway has truly been a big part of my journey of self-love.”
For the 2025 SI Swimsuit runway, Kostek wowed in a cowgirl-inspired ensemble. The outfit began with a lovely cheetah print hat from Zandria before going into her chestnut brown one-piece swimsuit from LSPACE. She tied everything together with a gorgeous sarong from Myra Swim in a deeper brown shade. Last but not least, the belt going across her hips elevated this look even further.
There’s no doubt that her veteran status seeps through every time she’s featured on the catwalk, so the model also shared some advice for this year’s rookies regarding how to slay their very first SI Swimsuit Swim Week runway.
“It’s so fun to talk to the Swim Search girls now, and they’re like, ‘What’s the biggest advice you have? What do you tell yourself before you walk?’ and I always say, ‘Take a deep breath. Invite all the energy in the room into your body. Take it in. It goes so fast. Walk slower than you think. And just enjoy. Congratulations. Enjoy the moment.’”
Kostek then went on to add, “This runway was the first time I ever did something with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. I had advanced in Swim Search. It was a huge moment to be able to even say, ‘I’m walking in the SI Swimsuit show.’ So this place is really special to me. I truly feel like I have almost grown up and evolved on this runway.”
It’s unmistakably evident that the SI Swimsuit Swim Week runway means a great deal to Kostek!