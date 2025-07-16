Camille Kostek Shares Peek Into Sweet Getaway With Rob Gronkowski
Camille Kostek is having a slow and sweet summer.
The SI Swimsuit staple—who began her journey with the brand in Belize in 2018 as an inaugural co-winner of the Swim Search open casting call before going on to be featured in the fold every year after, returning once again in 2025 for a snowy Switzerland photo shoot—took to her Instagram account this week to show her followers what she’s been up to this summer. And by the looks of it, she and retired New England Patriots tight end/longtime boyfriend Rob Gronkowski are having plenty of fun in the sun.
Captioning the new 17-photo carousel “sweet slow summer moments in the hamptons with my boys 🫶🏼🧺,” Kostek was all smiles while hanging out in Southampton, N.Y. For the cover image of the new photo set, the model sported a navy blue t-shirt, which contrasted perfectly against her long blonde locks. The fabulous freckles visible on her cheeks made for the ultimate carefree vibe.
And that simple but chic ensemble wasn’t the only stunning look Kostek donned during her trip, with others including a red and white gingham top and light-washed jeans, as well as a cream-colored sweater with American flag detailing.
She also included several photos of Gronkowski in the post, who could be seen relaxing by a serene-looking pool and playing around with their adorable pup Ralphie in a luxe-looking room. Overall, their trip looked like a dreamy, laid-back, romantic getaway, which is par for the course for this lovely pair.
“😍😍😍😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Denise Bidot commented.
“Omgggg Ralphie smiling in pic 16 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️,” her sister Alina Kostek wrote, singling out one particularly adorable shot.
“Ralphie and his Momma ❤️❤️,” Gronkowski himself added, admiring his partner and their adorable fur baby.
The couple met back in 2013 at a charity event while Gronkowski was still playing for the Patriots, and the model was a cheerleader for the team. They went public with their relationship in 2015 and have been inseparable ever since.
And the story of how these two first got in contact during that aforementioned charity event is truly rom-com worthy, with Kostek previously revealing the tale behind their meet-cute on This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson.
“He ripped off the ‘Hi, my name is Rob Gronkowski’ sticker on his t-shirt. He had written on the back of it his phone number,” Kostek said per PEOPLE, also confirming that Gronkowski didn’t deliver the note himself, but instead sent his teammate over. “I was a rookie. I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no—I can’t take this. I can’t take his number.’ And then [his teammate] was like, ‘Just take it,’ and I was like, ‘Okay.’”
Over 10 years later, and the pair are still as strong as ever, taking time to relax and enjoy life as a couple—with Ralphie included, of course.