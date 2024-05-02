Camille Kostek Shares Who Has Been the Biggest Inspiration in Her Career
Ananya Panchal
Camille Kostek has nothing but the most incredible memories of her SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl year. The six-time brand model, who was discovered through the Swim Search in 2018, landed on the front of the issue the following year—as did industry legend Tyra Banks and professional soccer star Alex Morgan. Kostek also made history that year, becoming the first open casting call alumna to land the magazine’s cover.
The 32-year-old, who has been photographed every year since her debut with the brand, traveling to exotic locations including St. Croix, Kangaroo Island, Australia, the Dominican Republic and Belize, participated in this year’s legends photo shoot in Florida, celebrating 60 years of SI Swimsuit history and six decades of incredible, trailblazing women.
When fellow SI Swimsuit model and 2023 cover girl Brooks Nader asked Kostek, “Who has been your biggest inspiration in your career and why?,” Kostek had her response at the ready.
“Tyra Banks,” she responded without hesitation. “It was my rookie year I was so new to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. I remember that moment when I found out that I was on the cover and [editor in chief] MJ [Day] said, ‘Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan are part of your cover class.’ And I remember saying, ‘Does that mean I get to meet her?’”
Kostek didn’t just meet the 50-year-old actress, the two went on a press tour together—and it was an experience the Connecticut native will never forget.
“Good Morning America had the exclusive and we were backstage together and I remember just becoming a shell of a human at a time when I should be on top of the world, but because I just wanted to stand behind Tyra and follow her like a little duck. I was like, ‘Show me the way mama. How did I get here?’” Kostek recalled. “I just remember her saying, ‘Stand proud, chest tall, chin up, smile.’ I go, ‘Do we wave?’ and the [GMA entrance] doors open up she goes, ‘We wave.’ She was already marching towards the chair and I kind of had to run behind her like a baby duckling.”
Banks became the first Black woman to grace the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue in 1996, when she posed alongside Valeria Mazza in South Africa. The following year, the Life-Size star landed her first solo cover. She practically broke the internet in 2019, when she came out of retirement and was photographed in Great Exuma, Bahamas, for her third brand cover.
“I’ve really looked up to Tyra and just always loved her [and] the way she owns it. She is the queen of confidence,” Kostek continued. “They say don't meet your heroes...”
“She’s one you should meet,” Nader completed her sentence and enthusiastically agreed.