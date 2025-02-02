Camille Kostek Was a Sun-Kissed Beach Babe in Ab-Flaunting Bikinis in the Dominican Republic
Camille Kostek made looking amazing under the tropical sun seem effortless, becoming the envy of all who ever walked the beaches of the Dominican Republic.
Kostek’s 2020 Dominican Republic photo shoot came to life with photographer Kate Powers. Five years ago, the world was blessed with so many photos featuring the beloved model flaunting her toned figure in a long list of stylish swimsuits. Looking back, some of the looks featured were too one-of-a-kind to not spotlight as they not only made the model look gorgeous but also inspired fans across the globe to emulate her ensembles.
The 32-year-old Dancing With Myself host’s stone blue cut-out set was definitely worthy of praise, for starters. The fashionable piece from Oh Polly started off with a comfortable swim tee which was complemented by matching blue cut-out bottoms. Her tossed beach blonde hair finished off this look just right, giving it a relaxed yet chic look.
Speaking of blue, another swimsuit with this gorgeous hue that complemented the Connecticut native’s bright colorful eyes is a crochet two-piece.
What really allowed this swimsuit to stand out is the assortment of colors decorated all about. Blue is just one of the many colors this creative piece has as it also features green, red and peach. No matter the color, however, Kostek’s skin glowed in the Dominican Republic sunlight. Even five years later, this two-piece from Andi Bagus is still available for purchase. Shop the Nikolette Bikini ($69) in the color Army Green.
The last two we need to highlight are the white beachwear ensembles that brought an exotic vibe to the shoot.
The first white piece is a tiger-striped bikini from Sidway Swimwear. The square-neck top ($90) and bottoms ($108) provided Kostek with an item she could be comfortable in while taking a stroll throughout the town. It gives the perfect balance of stylish and practicality. The second is from Lahana Swim, a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit with a low plunge front and a criss-cross backside.
Gazing at Kostek never gets old and this Dominican Republic photo shoot is a testament to just that.
Kostek was discovered by SI Swimsuit in 2018 through the inaugural opening casting call, which she won. She went on to land the cover the year following when posing on the gorgeous Kangaroo Island in Australia for photographer Josie Clough. Fast forward to 2024 and she was featured as a brand “Legend,” posing alongside 26 other icons to honor the magazine’s 60th anniversary. Kostek has appeared in eight total features.