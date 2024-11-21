Cavinder Twins Perfectly Roast Their Boyfriends With Viral ‘Women in Male Fields’ TikTok Trend
The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball season is in full swing and Haley and Hannah Cavinder—a.k.a. the Cavinder twins—have not hesitated to share photos and videos from the court. The NCAA stars, who turn 24 in January, have begun their final season at the University of Miami and they’re certainly making the most of it. Following their big year in 2023, where they helped lead the team to its first-ever Elite Eight, the pair went back on their initial decision to take time off and instead realized returning to the college was something they couldn’t “pass up.”
“The past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the passion for. With that being said, I am returning for one more szn,” Hanna posted on X in April, followed by confirmation from Haley that she’d be joining her twin once more. And based on the stats so far, this was a great decision. The Canes won their fourth consecutive game in a row this week when taking on Florida International University and beating them 79-51.
Along with sharing awesome game clips, the Cavinder twins have been goofing off on social media as well, something their fans live for. Today, the pair took to TikTok to take part in a recent viral trend, leaning into their athletic strengths in a male-dominated world. In the process, they also poked fun at their boyfriends with the lighthearted yet empowering video.
Sharing a recent photo of the pair posing with kissy faces and peace signs courtside, the twins wrote, “told our boyfriends they couldn’t guard us on the court,” followed by the hashtag “#womeninmalefields.” They added the song “Anaconda” by Nicki Minaj as the backdrop.
Watch the Cavinder twins’s TikTok video here.
The twins totally subtweeted their boyfriends—Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Cason Beck, who Hanna dates, and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, who Haley dates—in a hilarious fashion. Of course, their comments section went wild with reactions, with one fan writing, “NEED to see this 2v2,” to which the Cavinder twins’s account responded, “should we[?]”
“iconic 💅🏽,” another commented.
“I put my money on yall let’s go 🏀🏀🏀,” a third added—and we concur.
The TikTok trend aims to highlight both women who are succeeding in a male-dominated world and women who act like men characteristically do while dating. Amid the fun of it all, women have been able to connect through the trend and bond over shared experiences.
It doesn’t look like Beck or Ferguson have publicly responded to the Cavinder twins’s TikTok video, but we’d certainly love to see them try to go against their girlfriends on the basketball court. Now that would make for great content!