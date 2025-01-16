Chanel Iman’s Latest IG Post Belongs on the Dreamiest Self-Care Pinterest Board
Supermodel Chanel Iman, a four-time SI Swimsuit star, just gave her Instagram followers the ultimate self-care inspiration while promoting her new lifestyle and home goods brand, Chasa. The mother of three shared a beautiful photo that encapsulates the brand’s ethos: comfort, serenity and warmth.
In the image, the 34-year-old reclined in a white freestanding bathtub, with her legs stretched out and crossed at the ankles. Her dark locks were wrapped in a towel for a chic, squeaky-clean feel and she held an open book in her hands, fully leaning into the self-care moment. On a sleek marble side table, a lit candle and a black mug that reads “Too blessed to be stressed” were propped up. Behind her was a gorgeous window and natural lighting, creating a peaceful airy atmosphere perfect for relaxation.
“Carving time for self care with @chasaofficial 🧖🏾♀️🫧🤍” the Georgia-born, Los Angeles native captioned the image. The brand echoed her sentiments in their own post, writing, “Self care rituals are a non-negotiable.”
Chasa, which launched in December 2024, is deeply personal for Iman, who told the publication that each item from the brand is inspired by her own journey of finding safety and grounding amid a fast-paced modeling career.
In addition to promoting her brand, Iman took to social media to address the devastating fires currently impacting Los Angeles, her hometown. Describing the destruction as “heartbreaking,” she revealed that Chasa is donating blankets and encouraged people in need to contact the brand through Instagram DM or email at Chasa@chasa.com for ways to contribute.
“The loss is devastating, but one thing about this community—we always come together,” Iman said in a video. She’s also working with her close friend and stylist Monica Rose, who is helping coordinate donation boxes.
“Being so young and being in the fashion industry, I was traveling around the world and that blanket just gave me the security and it just brought a little bit of home with me wherever I went,” she told SI Swimsuit last month.
Iman’s advocacy reflects her values of compassion and giving back. The model has always been committed to using her platform for good, and Chasa is another extension of that idea.
She married NFL player Davon Godchaux last February and the two welcomed their daughter Capri in September 2023. She also shares two girls, Cali and Cassie, with her ex-husband Sterling Shepard.
“Fashion has raised me, and I have so much love and passion for interior design,” Iman shared. “Everything that I’ve designed for Chasa is a little bit of part of my story.”