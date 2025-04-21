Swimsuit

A Look Back at Chrissy Teigen’s Most Unforgettable SI Swimsuit Photos

Take a closer look at how Teigen earned SI Swimsuit Legend status.

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Earrings by Jacquie Aiche. Wrist Chain by Jacquie Aiche / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Chrissy Teigen owned the 2010s at SI Swimsuit and has, perhaps, one of the most iconic portfolios in magazine history.

The SI Swimsuit model knows what it takes to make a statement, and—following eight years in a row at the magazine—returned for the cover of its 2024 edition and 60th Anniversary Legends shoot. Take a look at just some of the most iconic moments from Teigen's SI Swimsuit tenure.

2010: Maldives

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

Teigen made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2010, where she paired a girly pastel yellow suit with layered gold necklaces.

2011: Phillippines

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco in the Philippines. / Raphael Mazzucco/Sports Illustrated

In her sophomore shoot, Teigen stunned in a peacock-inspired plunging one-piece and kept the animal print theme going with a snake choker.

2012: Desroches Island, Seychelles

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Teigen's beachy waves are the moment in this sultry shoot in Seychelles and we're taking inspiration for summer. The model’s mosaic bikini was styled with plenty of layered jewelry to match the suit’s gold hardware.

2013: Easter Island, Chile

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by David Burton in Easter Island, Chile. / David Burton/Sports Illustrated

We can’t get enough of this mesh plum top on Teigen, as her tussled locks flowed effortlessly in the Easter Island water.

2014: Cook Islands

Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge were photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

For her fifth year with the magazine—where she earned her first cover—Teigen joined fellow models Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge for a shoot in the sand as all three models channeled their inner glowing goddesses.

2015: California

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in California. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Teigen was golden in the Golden State as the model appeared for her first SI Swimsuit shoot as a blonde, and her first shoot with the magazine on U.S. soil.

2016: Zanzibar

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Jiri Kalfar. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Teigen was the star of the show as she debuted a Jiri Kalfar strappy one-piece in this breathtaking Zanzibar shoot.

2017: Sumba Island, Indonesia

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

While playing in the sands in Sumba Island, Teigen showed off this PilyQ ensemble, with an intricate multicolored pattern. She kept the accessories to a minimum, as the model didn't need much to make our jaws drop.

2024: Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Yves Saint Laurent. Earrings by Jacquie Aiche. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

A decade after her first cover appearance in the Cook Islands, Teigen took the front spot again for SI Swimsuit's 2024 issue. She sported her short hair for the first time in the magazine with this flattering one-piece suit from Yves Saint Laurent.

2024: 60th Anniversary Legends

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Legends Hollywood, Fla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Teigen cemented her spot as an SI Swimsuit Legend in this luxurious shoot in Hollywood, Fla. She ditched the suit for this show-stopping gown, as the model was all smiles for her newest feat with the magazine.

BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

