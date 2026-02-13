Christen Goff Opens Up About Posing for SI Swimsuit Digital Cover 6 Months Postpartum
When Christen Goff touched down in the Sunshine State for her SI Swimsuit photo shoot last month, the model and mom was celebrating several magical moments: Her very first digital cover with the brand and her first time back in front of the lens for the magazine since giving birth to her daughter.
Goff and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, welcomed their daughter, Romy, in July 2025. And the last time the 32-year-old Southern California native posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue, she was 18 weeks pregnant with her baby girl. In a new Instagram post, Goff opened up about how special being photographed for the February 2026 digital cover was at just six months postpartum.
“It was a little daunting deciding to step back in front of the camera 6 months postpartum but I knew this was going to be such a special shoot,” she wrote in her Feb. 12 caption. “I look at every little soft spot on my body with a lot of love, all the times that I skipped the gym and spent time with my baby girl, Banana bread that I ate that kept me (and her) alive for the past 6 months. Proud of myself and all of the moms out there learning to love their body each step of the way 🤍.”
In her carousel, Goff first shared an image captured by photographer Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla., area. She wore a blue and white Andi Bagus bikini for the snap. Other behind the scenes content featured selfies of Goff on set, video footage, swimwear Polaroids and sweet moments with Romy. As the final slide of her photo dump, Goff shared a pic snuggled up with fellow digital cover star Claire Kittle.
Plenty of Goff’s followers chimed into the comments section to hype the model up over her digital cover feature.
“Love this🥹 still HOT, still BEAUTIFUL 🔥🤍,” fellow digital cover model and mom of three Brittany Mahomes stated.
“Love you❤️,” SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin wrote.
“So gorgeous! You’re such an amazing role model for girls 💖,” Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, applauded.
“So so beautiful!!! Your mom era is best yet ❤️✨,’ someone else added.
“Just wait until the day you show Romy these photos and she can see how strong and beautiful her mom is 🥹🫶,” another user stated.
Goff’s digital cover marks her sixth consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoot. She was named co-winner of the Swim Search in 2021, then went on to be named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022, both times alongside Austin.