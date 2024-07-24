Cindy Kimberly’s SI Swim Photos From Barbados Make the Dreamiest Y2K Mood Board
Cindy Kimberly was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2022, an accomplishment she always considered to be a “far-fetched bucket list” item. The 25-year-old model, who first gained popularity in 2015 when singer Justin Bieber shared a photo of her with his Instagram following, is an ambitious creative who also loves directing. She was an influencer long before the term and job were mainstream.
The Netherlands native traveled to Barbados with Ben Watts for her feature with the franchise. While on location in the eastern Caribbean island country, Kimberly showed off her flawless modeling skills and her slim, sculpted figure in a collection of super fun, summery, neon and Y2K-inspired bikinis and one-pieces.
“I grew up in Spain. I think [when] people hear Spanish, they think it’s more ethnic, but Spanish people from Spain are mostly white. Growing up, I had an idea of ‘white, blond, straight hair, and skinny’ being the beauty standard. And I didn’t really feel like I fit into that,” she shared. “At the end of the day, it's just a made-up concept and it changes throughout the years. Back in the day, Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] was one of the first [places] where I felt like I was seeing people that like looked like me and was seeing different body types being represented. When I was growing up, it wasn’t as common as it is now.”
Today, Kimberly is still dominating in the social media and modeling spheres, and is the designer of clothing brand LOBA.
Below are six stunning pics from her SI Swimsuit feature with Ben Watts in Barbados.