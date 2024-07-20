Cover Girl Brooklyn Decker Proves Her SI Swimsuit Legend Status in the Maldives
SI Swimsuit legend Brooklyn Decker was simply “coming home” when she posed for one of three group covers of this year’s 60th anniversary issue. The brand alumna, who first posed for the magazine in Colombia in 2006, securing the Rookie of the Year title, starred in six consecutive issues, including her debut. The 37-year-old landed on the cover in 2010, after her photo shoot with Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives. She returned to the fold once again in ’14, in honor of the franchise’s 50th anniversary.
The actress, who is best known for her appearances alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Just Go With It as well as her recurring role on TV Series Grace and Frankie, has been everywhere from the Grenadines to Hawai’i to Peter Island, British Virgin Islands with the brand.
“I just feel lucky to be part of this group of diverse and storied women. Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] launched my career when I was 18-years-old. Growing up, my mom would get the magazine every year because they always showcased powerful, beautiful women who were strong and constantly in motion,” the Ohio native shared while in Florida for this year’s iconic brand feature. “To be a legend speaks volumes about the magazine and its loyalty to the women on the pages, and its commitment to launching careers and helping sustain careers—and continuing to showcase women long after the industry has told them they’re over. Being a legend is more about the power of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit than it is about any one of us individually.”
Below is a look back at some of our favorite photos from the mom of two’s 2010 cover photo shoot in the Maldives.