Cover Girl Olivia Dunne Served Major Summer Vibes in This Red Zebra Print Set in Bermuda
We simply might never get over Olivia Dunne’s latest SI Swimsuit photos. The newly retired NCAA gymnast and social media sensation delivered major summer energy in Bermuda for her third consecutive feature in the magazine, this time gracing one of four solo covers for the 2025 issue.
The 22-year-old was photographed once again by Ben Watts, the same visionary behind her stunning debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and her sophomore shoot in Portugal for last year’s 60th anniversary issue. The duo’s creative chemistry wowed yet again, with this year’s vibrant island location, offering a dreamy, tropical backdrop for a milestone moment in Dunne’s career.
Among the standout looks from her shoot was a playful red zebra print bikini set from Mango that practically demands a beach day.
The online-exclusive set includes a V-neck triangle top with slim adjustable straps and a sleek back-tie closure, offering both style and function. Paired with coordinating Brazilian-style bottoms, the set features bold side ties and a decorative metallic ring for an extra hit of shine. Dunne completed the look with the matching reversible bucket hat, also in a striking red zebra pattern, to tie the whole coastal-cool aesthetic together.
Top, $45.99 and Bottom, $39.99
Dunne looked completely in her element as she posed against the turquoise waves, her blonde locks tousled by the sea breeze and her signature confident energy on full display. The former LSU athlete has always balanced grace with grit, and her third SI Swim shoot proves she’s just getting started in this next chapter.
“Olivia Dunne’s why goes far beyond the floor and bars—it’s about changing the game for athletes everywhere. She was one of the first to leverage the power of name, image and likeness deals, building a brand that’s both financially successful and rooted in showing the real Livvy,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day explained. “She’s not just a social media sensation; she’s a pioneering force who has created opportunities for herself and, by extension, countless other athletes by demonstrating how to navigate the intersection of sports, business and digital influence.”
Landing a coveted cover for the 2025 issue places the New Jersey native in elite company. She joins fellow solo stars Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan as this year’s featured women, each representing a different facet of the brand’s evolving identity: athletes, icons, creators and entrepreneurs who are pushing boundaries in and out of the spotlight.
“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside,” Dunne shared. “I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”