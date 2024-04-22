Cover Girl Yumi Nu Made History With SI Swimsuit in Montenegro
Ananya Panchal
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Yumi Nu watched all her dreams come true in 2022. The triple-threat, who is a talented model, musician and designer, made history in April that year, as the first plus-size model to be featured on the cover of Vogue Japan, and it was the most exciting, symbolic and game-changing experience.
Just one month later, the 27-year-old made history yet again as she landed on the front of the SI Swimsuit issue—following her shoot with James Macari in Montenegro—and became the first plus-sized Asian woman to do so.
“This is truly groundbreaking in so many ways and we’re making history in so many ways in this issue,” she reflected. “To be a part of making history like this ... it’s like a childhood wound is clothing, I get to be representation for people like me who are younger, and that means so much to me.”
The New Jersey native, who now lives in Los Angeles but also spends a lot of time in New York City, made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2021, when she traveled to Tampa, Fla., with photographer Yu Tsai. Her most recent feature with the brand was in ’23, when she was captured by visual artist Amanda Pratt on the breathtaking beaches of Caribbean Island country of Dominica.
The singer-songwriter, who pulls inspiration for her music from alt-R&B and indie influences, is also the founder of a sustainable, size inclusive clothing brand Blueki.
Below are six stunning pics of Nu in Montenegro.