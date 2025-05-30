DiDi Richards’s Effortless Beauty in These SI Swimsuit Photos Still Has Us Gasping
When DiDi Richards first made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022, the world simply wasn’t ready for the amazing snapshots photographer Laretta Houston took in St. Thomas.
The photos all highlighted just how beautiful this professional basketball player is while also emphasizing some seriously fashion-forward swimsuits. And Richards’s debut shoot is still just as awe-inspiring today as the day it dropped, which is why it’s high time we take a trip down memory lane and look at five of the very best photos from her St. Thomas feature.
Richards looked like an absolute vision in this poolside photo.
Matching her dark lipstick to this black leather one-piece swimsuit from Heidi Fish was a stylish choice that made this entire ensemble a captivating one to remember, so we absolutely had to include it on this list.
This photo screamed luxury, as Richards posed elegantly on a boat in the waters of St. Thomas. Her swimsuit from Sami Miro Vintage featured a classic black triangle bikini top and string bottom. She accessorized the look further with a Gabriela Pires Beachwear black mesh top, which not only acted as a great barrier from the sun but also as a gorgeous addition to the ensemble.
Her curly, multi-colored hair was also deserving of applause. The way the honey brown and light blonde tresses juxtaposed the all-black ensemble was divine, and her hair also acted as an edgy pop of color.
There was something truly powerful about this picture. Be it the way Richards sat fiercely with her arms elongated against the perimeter of the pool or the way she gave the camera a striking look, everything about this snapshot was jaw-dropping in all the best ways.
Her aura here was unbeatable, making this photo an easy favorite that managed to capture the “It Girl” energy Richards possesses.
Giving the world some over-the-shoulder realness, Richards looked remarkable in this pose. She stood tall, positioning her head just above her shoulder to give the camera a smouldering look. Her toned figure shined further thanks to the skin-tight black leather swimsuit she sported. The same sentiment was felt for the cheeky string thong bikini bottom.
In addition to her super cute afro puff and silver hoop earrings, her kiss tattoo was just an undeniable chef’s kiss.
It’s only fitting that a person with this much star quality should receive stars on her Suki Cohen swimsuit. The garment Richards donned here would make anyone do a double-take.
From the way the strapless black bandeau top stretched across her body to the strings of the triangle-shaped bikini bottom, it would come as no surprise if some swimsuit lovers replicated this look for the upcoming summer season. It’s a swimsuit must-have, after all!