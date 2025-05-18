Swimsuit

Duckie Thot Shines in These 6 Beachy SI Swimsuit Moments You’ll Want to Revisit

These stunning photos of the Sudanese model certainly deserve another look.

Diana Nosa

Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico.
Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

When Duckie Thot stepped onto the scene in 2022 for her rookie year with SI Swimsuit, it was a magical moment. She then returned the next year in 2023 with another fierce photo shoot in Puerto Rico.

In both shoots, Thot brought her A-game to the beach, serving up looks and giving magazine-worthy poses. What’s more, every swimsuit she wore was stunning, fitting perfectly to her toned physique while also complementing her gorgeous, radiant skin.

Simply put, these photos are too amazing not to view again! Let’s take a look back at six of Thot’s best SI Swimsuit snapshots, which captured the beachy summer vibes everyone knows and loves.

Montenegro 2022

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro.
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Earrings by Free People. Bracelets provided by New York Vintage. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Coming in hot with a photo that makes Thot look like an island goddess who came from the seas to do two things: look sickening and flaunt that flawless face card.

This snapshot of the 29-year-old model on the beaches of Montenegro was everything you could want from a photo. From the way her hair blew perfectly in the wind to the way that velvet olive green string bikini from Tropic of C melted into her curves, it’s just an iconic shot.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro.
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Zara. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

This next picture is evidence of the star quality that Thot possesses, as you can see it in the way she flawlessly contoured her body to produce an incredible pose.

This dark brown and mustard yellow combo consisted of two shades that elevated the photo even further, providing pops of hues that stood out against the background of the beach. It’s an understatement to declare that this picture of Thot was mind-blowing.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro.
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Bracelet by MONIES provided by New York Vintage. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Luxury, elegance and grace don’t even begin to describe the powerful aura this photo radiates. Thot looked like a vision here, embodying glamour to the finest degree. This black one-piece from HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID is still just as amazing now as it was the first time the world got to see it.

Puerto Rico 2023

Duckie Thot blocks out the sun with denim gloves, rocking a matching blue denim bikini while on set with SI Swimsuit.
Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit and gloves by Denimcratic. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

That million-dollar smile deserves to be in a museum!

Accompanying that lovely smile was an even lovelier swimwear ensemble, which included a triangle bikini top, thong bottom and long denim gloves from Denimcratic. If you were looking for an outfit that would be an easy conversation starter, this would certainly be a contender.

Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Denimcratic.
Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Denimcratic. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Another serving of Thot killing it in denim is a no-brainer for this list, especially since she made the classic fabric look fabulous. Not only is the shade of the swimsuit a stellar color on her, but the style also fits her perfectly.

Only Thot can bring such a high degree of finesses to the most mundane of activities, such as lounging around on the beach. Nothing less should be expected from someone of her caliber, though!

Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek.
Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The sounds of the beach and the comfort of the sands are all things that come to mind when reminiscing about one’s favorite beach moment, and this picture captured those feelings and so much more, hence why it’s the final photo on our list!

Thot relaxed in this snapshot, letting the warm rays of the sun hit every inch of her skin. Her hair fell down her back, and her eyes gently closed, evoking the type of peace only the beach can bring. Sitting in the sand in a one-piece from Angelys Balek, this one was an easy favorite.

Published
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

