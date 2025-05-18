Duckie Thot Shines in These 6 Beachy SI Swimsuit Moments You’ll Want to Revisit
When Duckie Thot stepped onto the scene in 2022 for her rookie year with SI Swimsuit, it was a magical moment. She then returned the next year in 2023 with another fierce photo shoot in Puerto Rico.
In both shoots, Thot brought her A-game to the beach, serving up looks and giving magazine-worthy poses. What’s more, every swimsuit she wore was stunning, fitting perfectly to her toned physique while also complementing her gorgeous, radiant skin.
Simply put, these photos are too amazing not to view again! Let’s take a look back at six of Thot’s best SI Swimsuit snapshots, which captured the beachy summer vibes everyone knows and loves.
Montenegro 2022
Coming in hot with a photo that makes Thot look like an island goddess who came from the seas to do two things: look sickening and flaunt that flawless face card.
This snapshot of the 29-year-old model on the beaches of Montenegro was everything you could want from a photo. From the way her hair blew perfectly in the wind to the way that velvet olive green string bikini from Tropic of C melted into her curves, it’s just an iconic shot.
This next picture is evidence of the star quality that Thot possesses, as you can see it in the way she flawlessly contoured her body to produce an incredible pose.
This dark brown and mustard yellow combo consisted of two shades that elevated the photo even further, providing pops of hues that stood out against the background of the beach. It’s an understatement to declare that this picture of Thot was mind-blowing.
Luxury, elegance and grace don’t even begin to describe the powerful aura this photo radiates. Thot looked like a vision here, embodying glamour to the finest degree. This black one-piece from HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID is still just as amazing now as it was the first time the world got to see it.
Puerto Rico 2023
That million-dollar smile deserves to be in a museum!
Accompanying that lovely smile was an even lovelier swimwear ensemble, which included a triangle bikini top, thong bottom and long denim gloves from Denimcratic. If you were looking for an outfit that would be an easy conversation starter, this would certainly be a contender.
Another serving of Thot killing it in denim is a no-brainer for this list, especially since she made the classic fabric look fabulous. Not only is the shade of the swimsuit a stellar color on her, but the style also fits her perfectly.
Only Thot can bring such a high degree of finesses to the most mundane of activities, such as lounging around on the beach. Nothing less should be expected from someone of her caliber, though!
The sounds of the beach and the comfort of the sands are all things that come to mind when reminiscing about one’s favorite beach moment, and this picture captured those feelings and so much more, hence why it’s the final photo on our list!
Thot relaxed in this snapshot, letting the warm rays of the sun hit every inch of her skin. Her hair fell down her back, and her eyes gently closed, evoking the type of peace only the beach can bring. Sitting in the sand in a one-piece from Angelys Balek, this one was an easy favorite.