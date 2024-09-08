Ellie Thumann Brought Colorful Chevron Back in the Form of Chic Swimwear on SI Swimsuit Set
Animal print might be the pattern of the moment, but if you ask Ellie Thumann, she might just say that chevron should be.
The content creator has posed for the SI Swimsuit issue for the past two years now. Her first brand feature, which took place in Puerto Rico, was all denim everything. Thumann’s swimwear and accessories took inspiration from western wear—and the resulting photos were nothing if not an ode to cowgirl chic.
And for the 2024 issue, she traveled to Mexico, where she posed for a much more colorful photo shoot inspired by 1980s swimsuit editorials. In other words, the styling included loud colors (and a few patterns, too) and appropriately over-the-top jewelry and accessories.
Though both photo shoots featured very distinct styling, there was one thing that both her trip to Mexico and Puerto Rico had in common: chevron. During each photo shoot, the model rocked exactly one chevron-patterned two-piece. Though the print manifested in different ways in each (in Puerto Rico, it came in the form of a muted knit bikini; in Mexico, the swimsuit came in a much brighter version of the print), the message was the same: maybe we should all be embracing chevron.
Listen, we love a loud print. And as it turns out, Thumann does too. The 22-year-old is convincing us that perhaps going forward, we should more readily consider chevron.
Here are a few photos of the model in her chevron swimwear on the SI Swimsuit set.