Ellie Thumann Is Toned, Tan and Smiling Brighter Than Ever in Bermuda for SI Swim Year Three
Ellie Thumann just dropped the ultimate sun-soaked serotonin boost. The content creator and model recently wrapped up her third consecutive SI Swimsuit feature, and she’s over the moon (as are we). The 23-year-old traveled to the breathtaking beaches of Bermuda with the team and photographer Ben Watts, and her reveal image was nothing short of jaw-dropping—a perfect teaser of what’s to come when the 2025 issue hits stands in May.
Thumann, best known for her fashion, lifestyle and beauty YouTube channel, naturally captured some behind-the-scenes footage while on location—and she’s finally starting to roll it out. In her latest Instagram post, she donned a deep blue string bikini, a crisp white robe and her signature radiant smile, dancing around the patio of her hotel room with an iced latte in hand. She sang along to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please,” twirling in the sunlight and soaking in every second of the dreamy tropical shoot. The Arizona native’s slim figure, sculpted abs and toned legs were on full-display, along with her fresh, glowy tan.
“SI Swim year 3!!!!!” the Alo Yoga and Victoria’s Secret PINK ambassador exclaimed in the on-screen text, with the energy perfectly matching the milestone. “super cool and tan 😌😌,” she followed up in the caption. View the video here.
Thumann made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, posing for Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico, and returned the following year for her sophomore feature in Mexico with Yu Tsai. With each shoot, she’s stepped further into her confidence—and it shows. “Everything is hard before it’s easy, and I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self,” she shared while on set in Bermuda.
Known for her down-to-earth charm and fashion-forward eye, the internet sensation has built a loyal audience of over 4.4 million followers since launching her platform in 2014. Whether she’s sharing beauty routines, talking about mental health or casually sitting front row during fashion week, it’s her authenticity that sets her apart and has made her a comfort creator for so many.
