Ellie Thumann’s Radiant Smile and Sculpted Abs Steal the Show in These BTS Pics from Bermuda
Ellie Thumann is glowing—literally and figuratively—in these exclusive behind-the-scenes snaps from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Bermuda. The 23-year-old content creator and model returned to the fold this year for her third consecutive feature with the brand, this time teaming up with photographer Ben Watts for a vibrant, sun-soaked shoot that captures her at her most confident, joyful and free.
Known for her grounded presence and relatable online persona, Thumann has become a fan favorite since her debut with the franchise and visual artist Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico in 2023. She graced the fold again last year for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue, posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico. Now, with two unforgettable shoots under her belt, the Arizona native is stepping into her third with unmistakable ease. In these candid images from Bermuda, the South Carolina resident flashes her signature radiant smile, shows off her sculpted abs and embodies that rare mix of calm, charisma and total cool-girl energy that has defined her rise.
Whether she’s dancing on set, laughing in the sand or soaking up the golden light, Thumann is clearly in her element. And it’s no surprise—her evolution with SI Swimsuit has mirrored her personal journey, one rooted in authenticity and finding strength in vulnerability. “Everything is hard before it’s easy, and I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self,” she shared while on location.
A decade after launching her YouTube channel, the Alo Yoga and Victoria’s Secret PINK ambassador has built a loyal community of over 4.4 million followers across platforms who have grown up with her. From beauty tutorials and candid lifestyle vlogs to red carpet appearances and cross-country travels, she’s brought them along for every career milestone, with a commitment to always keeping it real with fans.
“Ellie has been on our radar for some time, making a name for herself with her unfiltered take on being a young woman navigating the world of fashion and modeling,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief, MJ Day said in 2023. “She’s a beacon of positivity in what can be an arduous industry and we can’t wait to see what she’ll do next! We are pleased and honored to feature her as a rookie.”
Scroll through the jaw-dropping BTS moments below for a glimpse of Thumann’s Bermuda magic, and stay tuned for her full gallery dropping this May. Read more about her return here, check out the excited reaction on social media here and shop her animal print reveal suit, from Tropic of C, here.