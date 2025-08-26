Swimsuit

Erin Heatherton’s Island Looks From Zanzibar Still Feel Like Peak Summer Style

Her Zanzibar photo shoot made for a stunning moment in SI Swimsuit history.

Diana Nosa

Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Erin Heatherton’s shoot in Zanzibar aged like fine wine. The 2016 feature shot by Ruven Afanador balanced the radiance of the two-time SI Swimsuit model with the country’s most picturesque locations to bring forth a gorgeous collection of photos.

With a handful of trendy swimsuits added to the mix, there isn’t a single thing about this shoot not to love. All the more reason why it’s high time to take a trip back to the archives.

Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

A colorful swimsuit is always the way to go when on vacation. Items like these offer vibrancy that cannot go unnoticed. This piece by Anna Kosturova was a stellar choice for Heatherton, making both the green of the plants and her sun-kissed skin pop. The dramatic bangles were also great accessories.

Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by KARO Swimwear.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by KARO Swimwear. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

The next colorful suit was designed by KARO Swimwear, featuring colors of yellow, red and purple. As always, Heatherton posed perfectly in this look.

“When I found out that I was not only in the issue but I was going to Zanzibar, my whole life stopped,” Heatherton remembered while on set in 2015. “I was so excited to go.”

Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

When animals are involved in shoots, something magical happens. Heatherton was all smiles while holding up a furry friend in this photo.

“This is not the first time I’ve shot Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit]. It’s not the first time I’ve shot with a monkey. And I meet this monkey, and this monkey was the boss,” she recalled.

Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Even when wearing nothing but a large leaf, this SI Swimsuit model was as captivating as ever. A daring photo like this one needed someone as talented as Heatherton to pull it off—and it’s safe to say she definitely did.

“The look is much different from last year, because the energy just inspires you to just jump into this sexy, jungle-esque fantasy land,” the model explained while on location.

Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by SUMMERLOVE SWIMWEAR.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by SUMMERLOVE SWIMWEAR. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

The azure blue of this patterned string bikini bottom from SUMMERLOVE SWIMWEAR complemented Heatherton’s ocean blue eyes.

Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar.
Erin Heatherton was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Last but not least is the photo where Heatherton’s beach goddess status was secured. Not many can pull off making the plants of the sea look like runway couture, but it seemed to come as second nature to her.

This Zanzibar shoot marked Heatherton’s second SI Swimsuit feature after making her debut in 2015 on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who also has experience acting in movies and shows, has appeared in two issues of the magazine.

More Throwbacks:

manual

Published
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/SwimNews