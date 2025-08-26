Erin Heatherton’s Island Looks From Zanzibar Still Feel Like Peak Summer Style
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Erin Heatherton’s shoot in Zanzibar aged like fine wine. The 2016 feature shot by Ruven Afanador balanced the radiance of the two-time SI Swimsuit model with the country’s most picturesque locations to bring forth a gorgeous collection of photos.
With a handful of trendy swimsuits added to the mix, there isn’t a single thing about this shoot not to love. All the more reason why it’s high time to take a trip back to the archives.
A colorful swimsuit is always the way to go when on vacation. Items like these offer vibrancy that cannot go unnoticed. This piece by Anna Kosturova was a stellar choice for Heatherton, making both the green of the plants and her sun-kissed skin pop. The dramatic bangles were also great accessories.
The next colorful suit was designed by KARO Swimwear, featuring colors of yellow, red and purple. As always, Heatherton posed perfectly in this look.
“When I found out that I was not only in the issue but I was going to Zanzibar, my whole life stopped,” Heatherton remembered while on set in 2015. “I was so excited to go.”
When animals are involved in shoots, something magical happens. Heatherton was all smiles while holding up a furry friend in this photo.
“This is not the first time I’ve shot Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit]. It’s not the first time I’ve shot with a monkey. And I meet this monkey, and this monkey was the boss,” she recalled.
Even when wearing nothing but a large leaf, this SI Swimsuit model was as captivating as ever. A daring photo like this one needed someone as talented as Heatherton to pull it off—and it’s safe to say she definitely did.
“The look is much different from last year, because the energy just inspires you to just jump into this sexy, jungle-esque fantasy land,” the model explained while on location.
The azure blue of this patterned string bikini bottom from SUMMERLOVE SWIMWEAR complemented Heatherton’s ocean blue eyes.
Last but not least is the photo where Heatherton’s beach goddess status was secured. Not many can pull off making the plants of the sea look like runway couture, but it seemed to come as second nature to her.
This Zanzibar shoot marked Heatherton’s second SI Swimsuit feature after making her debut in 2015 on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who also has experience acting in movies and shows, has appeared in two issues of the magazine.