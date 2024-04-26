Our 9 Favorite Pics From NCAA Champion Olivia Dunne’s History-Making Gymnastics Season
Ananya Panchal
Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers had a phenomenal season and the team came out on top with a history-making win. The team secured the program’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics national championship title with a score of 198.2250 on April 20.
The Baton Rouge group wrapped up the season—and Dunne’s senior year—with an overall record of 31-3 and they boast a 24-meet win streak.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, has grown her platform to 13.1. million followers across Instagram and TikTok. The New Jersey native is proud of the attention she is bringing to her sport, and she hopes that her success both in the gymnasium and on social media helps encourage other women to know that they can be multifaceted and have dynamic interests and passions of their own.
“As a female athlete, I hope I can bring attention to how amazing college sports are and how hard college athletics are. People don’t see [behind the scenes] every day of my college athletics, and it’s very time consuming. In gymnastics, a lot of people only watch the Olympics every four years, and I feel like I’ve been able to use my platform to bring an audience to college gymnastics, and people are starting to see how amazing all these gymnasts are,” she told SI Swimsuit last year. “I want to show young girls that you can have it all, and you don’t need to choose between whatever it is you’re passionate about. You can be passionate about music, art. You don’t need to pick and choose. You can do it all and be successful. I think you need to set your own expectations for success and dream big.”
Below, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite powerful, fierce and fun photos of the 21-year-old from this amazing season.