Our 9 Favorite Pics From NCAA Champion Olivia Dunne’s History-Making Gymnastics Season

The LSU Tigers won their first ever women’s gymnastics championship title on April 20.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers had a phenomenal season and the team came out on top with a history-making win. The team secured the program’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics national championship title with a score of 198.2250 on April 20.

The Baton Rouge group wrapped up the season—and Dunne’s senior year—with an overall record of 31-3 and they boast a 24-meet win streak.

The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, has grown her platform to 13.1. million followers across Instagram and TikTok. The New Jersey native is proud of the attention she is bringing to her sport, and she hopes that her success both in the gymnasium and on social media helps encourage other women to know that they can be multifaceted and have dynamic interests and passions of their own.

“As a female athlete, I hope I can bring attention to how amazing college sports are and how hard college athletics are. People don’t see [behind the scenes] every day of my college athletics, and it’s very time consuming. In gymnastics, a lot of people only watch the Olympics every four years, and I feel like I’ve been able to use my platform to bring an audience to college gymnastics, and people are starting to see how amazing all these gymnasts are,” she told SI Swimsuit last year. “I want to show young girls that you can have it all, and you don’t need to choose between whatever it is you’re passionate about. You can be passionate about music, art. You don’t need to pick and choose. You can do it all and be successful. I think you need to set your own expectations for success and dream big.”

Below, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite powerful, fierce and fun photos of the 21-year-old from this amazing season.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne kisses the trophy at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships in April 2024 / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne warms up ahead of the 2024 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships in April / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Olivia Dunne warms up ahead of the 2024 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships in April.
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne warms ahead of the 2024 NCAA women’s gymnastics semi-finals in April. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne warms up on ahead of the 2024 NCAA women’s gymnastics semi-finals in April. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne fist bumps head coach Jay Clark after her routine at the SEC Championships Session 2 in March / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne performs on the uneven bars during the SEC Championships in March / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne practices between events during a meet against the Florida Gators in February / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne practices a floor routine during a meet in February / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
