Fitness Guru Katie Austin Was a Real-Life Barbie in the Dominican Republic
SI Swimsuit star Katie Austin has starred in the issue four years in a row, and posing for the franchise will simply never get old. The fitness guru, who is best known for creating her signature, versatile exercise content and nutritious recipes on her subscription-based platform, The Katie Austin Program, was discovered through the Swim Search in 2021. She ended up co-winning that year’s open casting call, and traveled to Montenegro for the ’22 issue. Her photo shoot with James Macari earned her the co-Rookie of the Year title alongside BFF and fellow model Christen Harper (who was captured in Barbados). The two were both photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal for this year’s 60th anniversary issue.
Austin, who recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Lane Armstrong, traveled to the Dominican Republic for her photo shoot last year, and served the most fun, flirty, summery Barbiecore vibes ever.
“It’s an honor to be in the issue year one, right? And then winning Swim Search was really a crazy moment. I feel like that was, like, the most insane experience of my life, especially winning it with my best friend. But now, year three, it’s just such an honor to be invited back. And I feel so, just so happy with where I’m at with the brand, to be honest, because I feel so much more confident. I feel like the first year, I was like, you go into it so much more nervous. And you don’t know what to expect,” the 30-year-old shared at the time. “ ... And the second year is like, O.K., I got this. Let’s do this. And then you’re just so excited the whole time. But this year, I really just took every moment in. On my shoot, I just was so comfortable. I was so confident.”
Below are six flawless photos from Austin’s 2023 photo shoot with Macari in the Dominican Republic.