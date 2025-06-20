From Europe to the Caribbean, SI Swimsuit Models Brought the Heat This Week
Today is officially the first day of summer, and that means it’s time for vacation. Whether SI Swimsuit models were jaunting off to France for work or play, or heading to the beach in Puerto RIco or Spain, this week was a big one for travel.
Some women shared snippets of their adventures without revealing the exact destination, while others brought fans along to their stateside trips, like two-time brand star XANDRA, who spent some time relaxing in Southhampton, New York. No matter where their travels took them, they all inspired a serious case of wanderlust.
Below, find a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model Instagram posts from across the globe this week.
Ilona Maher
Maher, an Olympic athlete and digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, is feeding her fans with plenty of fashion-forward content while in Cannes, France—including this “magnifique” swimsuit pic. Fellow brand star Ellie Thumann summed things up perfectly with her comment: “I’m obsessed.”
Denise Bidot
The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie shared a carousel of pics soaking up some “ocean therapy” while clad in a brown and white bikini in Puerto Rico. Bidot also posted a beachfront video snippet in the same suit.
Katie Austin
Austin demonstrated the perfect balance of “a little bit of business, a little bit of vacay” this week as she attended a Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity dinner on behalf of Snapchat in France.
Olivia Culpo
Culpo, SI Swimsuit’s 2020 cover star, is currently expecting a baby with her husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The two celebrated the pair’s summer birthdays and their impending chapter into parenthood with a gorgeous babymoon in an undisclosed location.
Alix Earle
Like several of her fellow SI Swimsuit models, Earle has also been spending time in Cannes this week. While in the French Riviera, she stunned in this black belted Michael Kors dress with a thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline. Boyfriend Braxton Berrios said it best in his IG comment: “Oh dear God.”