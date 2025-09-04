Frontier’s $299 GoWild! Flight Pass Returns, With Access to 3 SI Swimsuit Hot Spots
If you’ve ever wanted to jet off to an enviable bucket list destination like an SI Swimsuit model, now is your chance to do so at an amazing price. Now through Sept. 5, travelers can obtain early access to Frontier’s 2026-2027 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass for just $299.
The pass, which can be used right away, grants customers access to unlimited Frontier flights to more than 100 destinations, including both domestic and international travel. While travel is subject to blackout periods and flights do not include add-ons like checked luggage or seat assignments, the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass is a great deal for anyone with a serious case of wanderlust. If you’re looking to add a few stamps to your passport or miles to your Frontier loyalty program within the next year and a half, we have some great recommendations for your travels.
Cancún, Mexico
The Mexican Caribbean served as a truly stunning backdrop for several photo shoots in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. Brooks Nader, Lauren Chan, Ellie Thumann, Nicole Williams English, Jena Sims, Lori Harvey and Achieng Agutu were all photographed in Cancún, and we’re still thinking about the destination to this day.
“I had never been to Cancún before, so comparing it to different parts of Mexico I’ve been to, such as Cabo, it was so interesting to see how green and tropical it really was,” Thumann said of the location. “It’s definitely my new favorite place to visit in Mexico!”
Montego Bay, Jamaica
The location of several photo shoots for this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, Montego Bay, Jamaica, is home to incredible culture and plenty of adventure. Whether you’re looking for a romantic vacation or some rest and relaxation, you can’t go wrong. For lodging, we recommend The Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa and The Round Hill Hotel and Villas, and don’t forget to check out our list of favorite beaches in Montego Bay.
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
The SI Swimsuit staff and several brand models traveled to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for the 2022 magazine, and the destination made for some truly unforgettable moments. So, too, will it make for the vacation of your dreams. Check out our recommendations for the best beaches in the area here before your visit, and be sure to revisit Megan Fox and Martha Stewart’s stunning features from the destination—both women landed their own solo covers after being photographed here.
For more information on Frontier’s 2026-2027 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass, including blackout dates in 2025, 2026 and 2027, click here.