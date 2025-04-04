Jamaica, The Ultimate Caribbean Escape for Sun, Culture and Adventure Shines in SI Swimsuit 2025
There is a “vibe” that can only be found in Jamaica. One of the Caribbean’s leading travel destinations and one of the largest islands, it offers a laid-back charm and captivating culture, established by the spirit of its people. It’s a big reason why it was the backdrop for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 photoshoots of Alix Earle, Nazanin Mandi, Nicole Williams English, Denise Bidot, Parris Goebel, Rayna Vallandingham and Christen Goff.
It’s truly an island that offers something for everyone – those seeking anything from luxury and relaxation to adventure and romance. Beautiful beaches are the ultimate draw and its breathtaking scenery, fresh seafood as well as its incredible cultural, energetic spirit and friendly people who exude warm hospitality. With a variety of accommodations from fully staffed villas and boutique hotels to all-inclusive resorts, there is plenty to discover.
Live music fills the air at every turn (it is the home of Bob Marley and reggae, after all) and it is a bustling cultural center with museums and artisanal shops. Nature lovers can spend hours admiring the diverse landscapes of lazy rivers, refreshing waterfalls and lush rainforests. Embark on a bamboo rafting, zip-lining and bobsledding journey for those that want adventure. Wellness seekers can find a multitude of holistic experiences designed with local flair to revitalize the body, mind and spirit with pure rest and relaxation.
And if this isn’t enough to draw you to the island, the Jamaican people are the real attraction. They are known for their warm hospitality that makes visitors feel right at home. Jamaicans also have a saying, “Out of Many, One People” and it rings true. When visitors come to Jamaica, they feel the love, they feel like one family.
Best Places to Stay
Round Hill Hotel and Villas
Round Hill Resort blends timeless elegance with Caribbean charm, offering luxurious villas, a private beach and world-class hospitality in a serene tropical setting. Located on a private beach enclave set on a 110-acre peninsula in Montego Bay, Jamaica, once guests check in, there is no reason to leave until departure. The SI Swimsuit team had the most amazing experience being hosted at the Round Hill during our stay in Jamaica.
Geejam Hotel
The Geejam Hotel is a secluded boutique resort offering stunning rainforest views, a vibrant music culture and an intimate escape near Port Antonio. The property consists of hotel rooms, cabins and three villas as well as an infinity pool of our dreams. Situated by Geejam Bay, it's also a great place to swim, snorkel and sun.
Jakes Hotel
This laid-back property is a bohemian retreat on Treasure Beach, where colorful cottages, oceanfront views and a relaxed vibe create the perfect island escape. It is family run, making the experience on site personal and extra special. Unwind at the Driftwood Spa for added R&R.
Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa
This adult-only escape is a chic adults-only escape with stunning ocean views, lively entertainment and luxurious all-inclusive amenities. Just 10 minutes from downtown Montego Bay, this centrally located resort also provides easy access to additional shops and restaurants. The resort even surprised our fashion editor with a custom birthday cake for her birthday!
Rockhouse Hotel & Spa
Rockhouse Hotel & Spa is situated on the cliffs of Negril. The rustic-chic retreat has breathtaking sunsets and a serene, eco-luxury experience. The award-winning property also has a longstanding commitment to regenerative travel and gives back with the Rochouse Foundation.
GoldenEye
Once Ian Fleming’s hideaway and where James Bond was born, GoldenEye is a luxurious seaside retreat where rich history inspires relaxation and creativity. Various sized villas ranging from one to three bedrooms each have their own style and vibe. It will really feel like your home away from home.
Foods and Drinks to Try
Jamaica is known for their fresh seafood and incredible spices. Ackee and saltfish is Jamaica’s national dish, and is served everywhere on the island. And the famous jerk chicken is great for all, especially nonseafood lovers. Pepper’s Jerk Center in Falmouth makes some of the best! For the meat lover, oxtail stew is a hearty dish, and Miss T’s Kitchen is where you need to indulge in a bowl. Our crew went not once, but twice to the amazing and beautiful HouseBoat Grill, pictured below.
As far as after dinner, Jamaica also knows how to do dessert. Rum Cake is a treat that is not to be missed. Hampden Estate, one of Jamaica’s oldest rum distilleries, makes a rum cake served with sorrel, a traditional Jamaican drink made with hibiscus, ginger and rum. For something that is a bit stronger, rum punch originated in Montego Bay in the 1950s by Jasper LeFranc at the Bay Roc Hotel, now Sandals Montego Bay, but it is easy to come across in most locales.
And no matter the time of day, Blue Mountain Coffee is one of Jamaica's most-prized possessions, and it's pretty much a guarantee that it is available everywhere. To sip a cup with gorgeous views, EITS Cafe is just at the base of the mountain.
Activities to Do
Dunn’s River Falls
One of the most popular natural attractions on the island, Dunns River Falls has over 600 feet of cascading limestone terraces. Its lush tropical surroundings make it an even more picturesque backdrop for adventure goers. The exhilarating experience of climbing its refreshing, crystal-clear waters will invigorate anyone visiting.
Konoko Falls
Konoko Falls is home to an extensive museum dedicated to the Tainos, Jamaica’s first people who came to the island from the northern coast of South America and settled in Jamaica around 600 AD. You can also visit or the mystical underground caverns of the Green Grotto Caves where multiple fragments of pottery and artifacts that have been unearthed show evidence that the Tainos first inhabited the caves.
Blue Mountains
Nestled in the heart of Jamaica is its majestic Blue Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the highest mountain range in Jamaica. Visitors can explore its winding trails shrouded in mist and full of vibrant birds and endemic species for full nature immersion. There are also quaint local cafes and coffee farms offering tours and immersive experiences.
Rainforest
Jamaica isn't just gorgeous beaches and sun bathing. Venturing deeper into Jamaica’s rainforests, expect to see rare species like the Jamaican Iguana and the Giant Swallowtail Butterfly and enjoy activities like taking a dip in hidden waterfalls or zip-lining through the treetops for a rush of adrenaline.
Luminous Lagoon
Luminous Lagoon, home to the natural phenomenon delivered by millions of dinoflagellates that produce an incredible glow in the water. As boats move through the water, a radiant blue shimmer follows the path.
FAQ
How to get to Jamaica
Jamaica offers many direct flights from major US cities. It has 2 international airports: Sangster International Airport (MBJ) and Norman Manley International Airport (KIN). Once you touch down, the resorts can arrange private transfers or there are taxis to take you to your destination.
Packing essentials for Jamaica
With most island destinations, recommendations include swimsuits, sandals, hats, sunglasses and breathable clothing. Water shoes are recommended for the waterfalls and comfortable walking shoes to explore the towns or beaches. And do not forget your necessary travel documents!
The best time to visit Jamaica
Peak season is mid-December to mid-April. The start of winter which goes from November to mid-December is also a great time to visit, with the island buzzing (more than usual!) with holiday cheer.
For more information, visit the island's official website, visitjamaica.com.