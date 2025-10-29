Georgina Burke’s 2023 Puerto Rico Feature Has Us Wishing the Summer Lasted a Little Longer
With Daylight Saving Time soon approaching, the disappearing sunlight will certainly be felt. Pair this with the brisk weather of the fall season, and it results in our missing the warmth and brightness of summer. Each passing day, summer 2025 gets further away; however, summer 2026 gets closer and closer.
Patience is needed around this time, and there’s no better way to pass the chilly days than by viewing a SI Swimsuit model’s summery feature. The first that comes to mind is none other than Georgina Burke and her 2023 photo shoot in Puerto Rico.
The sun setting behind the blond bombshell is one of the things that we miss about summer the most. But another thing we can’t help but remember fondly is the fashion-forward string bikinis that are utterly mesmerizing. Burke’s multicolored set is a must-have, as it is a vibrant and colorful bikini that is sure to be as eye-catching next summer as it was in summer 2023.
And who doesn’t miss heading out to the beach in the early morning to catch some waves on a surfboard? We know we do, which is why this snapshot of the two-time SI Swimsuit model hits different. The way the rainbow on the sleeves of her white, cropped jacket matches the rainbow on the surfboard is a neat and clever touch to make this snap even more memorable.
Sure, taking smoldering, magazine-worthy pictures with the sun rays hitting every angle just right doesn’t only belong to the summer—but it definitely feels like it does. How else would photographer Ben Watts capture this amazing photo of Burke in her patterned swimsuit? If there were ever a snap to define the phrase “sunkissed skin,” this would certainly be a top contender.
Summer is one of our favorite seasons to wear daring clothes, since we have warmer weather to back it up. A piece like Burke’s white netted cover-up would go triple platinum in our closet during the summertime because it makes a statement while also being modern and trendy. Opting for a white bikini bottom similar to Burke’s is a surefire way to add even more daring energy to the mix.
Above all, we can’t wait to return to the season where being bold and beautiful is the only way to go. Whether it be with the lively colors and patterns we wear in clothes like Burke’s striking ensembles or being unapologetic in the skin that we’re in, next summer is the time to be wild and free all over again.
The countdown to the next time we can hit the beach in show-stopping bikinis may feel awfully far away, but a photo shoot like Burke’s reminds us that another golden summer is always worth the wait.