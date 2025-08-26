Get the Scoop on All Things ‘Love Thy Nader’ Before Tonight’s Series Premiere
SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, are putting it all out there with the two-episode premiere of their reality show, Love Thy Nader, tonight. The show, executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, follows the Nader sisters as they navigate life and love in the Big Apple. From relationships to their modeling careers and more, just about nothing was off limits when the cameras were rolling.
Brooks first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2019, when she was named winner of the Swim Search. She has appeared in every annual issue of the magazine since, earning the cover of the 2023 issue following her photo shoot in the Dominican Republic and was named a brand legend the following year. Fans also know her from her stint on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, which in true Nader sister fashion, included a brief cameo from Brooks’s three sisters.
We had the opportunity to catch up with the Nader sisters ahead of the show’s series premiere, and Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane offered up a taste of what audiences can expect this season.
Relatable reality
The Nader sisters all live together under one roof in New York City, which not only makes for great television, but also allowed them to strengthen their bond even further when filming—while, of course, dealing with typical sister squabbles.
“ I will say that I got to know how they feel about me. When I watched it back in the interviews in confessionals, I’m like, ‘Oh, oh, that’s how you feel. Tell me how you really feel,’” Brooks quips.
And while the four sisters have accomplished some pretty amazing things in their careers thus far—like walking the Swim Week runway together for SI Swimsuit in 2023—their day-to-day lives captured on the show are quite relatable.
“ I think people are going to connect with each sister,” Sarah Jane says. “I think each of us represents a different struggle or success in your early twenties in New York. We have career drama, relationships, everything, and so I think that’ll be interesting to see.”
Plus, Love Thy Nader captures the highs (like booking major gigs) and lows (relationship and family drama, for example) most anyone can relate to.
“It’s not a show where we’re always winning and we’re always looking perfect,” Grace Ann explains. “Like we try things, we fail, we have moments of weaknesses and I think people will like to see that on TV.”
As far as being followed by a camera crew, the sisters say they felt at ease, and the only part of their lives that was off-limits was Grace Ann’s relationship, as her boyfriend didn’t want to participate in filming.
“They did a really great job, our producers, of making us feel comfortable to be our true, authentic self,” Mary Holland says.
You can take the girls out of Louisiana...
Brooks, the oldest of the Nader sisters, has always been outspoken about her unpretentious upbringing in Louisiana. Though the sisters lead alluring, high-profile lives these days, it wasn’t always that way. Love Thy Nader showcases their southern roots in a way that hasn’t been seen before.
“People think that we grew up in this crazy glitzy, glammy, L.A., New York lifestyle around celebrities or, you know, going to red carpets, but we didn’t,” Brooks explains. “We grew up in a very, very humble home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on the Bayou [with] very Christian conservative roots. And we do go back to Louisiana in the show and you see a little taste of where we’re from down on the Bayou.”
Though they’ve grown and evolved, Brooks says they’ll never completely shed their upbringing.
“We did kind of shake our accents when we moved to New York and started modeling because we were beaten to submission by casting directors like, ‘You’re not gonna book a role,’ except for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit]. the only freaking people who accept me for who I am,” she adds. “But you know, I think that since we don’t have the accents and we’ve conformed a little bit that people don’t realize how different the life we grew up with is.”
Shocking revelations
While each sister has her own character arc on Love Thy Nader, Mary Holland says hers is one of the most dramatic on the series, as she quits her corporate job in favor of launching a startup. Meanwhile, Brooks dives into the dissolution of her relationship with ex-boyfriend and former Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko in Episode 1, “Not In The Bayou Anymore,” premiering on Freeform tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
“ I made some shocking revelations about [the relationship],” Brooks says of the premiere episode. “Gleb cheated on me and I found all the proof.”
When asked where she and Savchenko stand with one another today, her sisters are quick to chime in on her behalf. “We don’t stand,” Sarah Jane says. “We stand far away from him,” Grace Ann adds.
“We don’t stand with him,” Brooks states before adding, “I think nine feet is the court order. Just kidding.”
Tune in to the two-episode premiere of Love Thy Nader at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform, and stream the full eight-episode season on Hulu starting tomorrow.