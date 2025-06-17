Go Behind the Scenes With 2025 SI Swimsuit Model Cameron Brink in Florida
Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is clearly at home on the basketball court—but the athlete is also quite comfortable on the SI Swimsuit set in a bikini. The 23-year-old New Jersey native traveled to The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla, for her feature in the 2025 magazine, and now she’s giving her fans a peek behind the curtain on set.
Brink brought her fiancé, Ben Felter, along with her, and her partner happily documented plenty of BTS footage in the sand. The day started off bright and early at 5 a.m., when Brink was captured in several sunrise snapshots, courtesy of photographer Ben Horton, in a white bikini by Chateau Des Saints, accompanied by bracelets by Gorjana.
“They made me feel so confident and started off the day on such a high note,” Brink stated of her experience on set. “We really wanted to take advantage of the great weather we were having, so we shot as many bikinis as possible in this first half of the day.”
While the white two-piece was one of Brink’s favorites, she also called out a strapless black and white GIGI C number as being particularly sporty and chic. The athlete, who called her time on set “magical,” added that she felt at-ease in front of the camera.
“It’s really hard to put your body out there for everyone to see, but the team truly made me feel so confident and so loved and we were just blasting music the whole morning and there were just such good vibes all around,” she shared. “This has been circled on my bucket list for as long as I can remember.”
Check out Brink’s complete 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery from The Boca Raton here.