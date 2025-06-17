Swimsuit

Go Behind the Scenes With 2025 SI Swimsuit Model Cameron Brink in Florida

The WNBA small forward posed for this year’s issue at The Boca Raton.

Cara O’Bleness

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is clearly at home on the basketball court—but the athlete is also quite comfortable on the SI Swimsuit set in a bikini. The 23-year-old New Jersey native traveled to The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla, for her feature in the 2025 magazine, and now she’s giving her fans a peek behind the curtain on set.

Brink brought her fiancé, Ben Felter, along with her, and her partner happily documented plenty of BTS footage in the sand. The day started off bright and early at 5 a.m., when Brink was captured in several sunrise snapshots, courtesy of photographer Ben Horton, in a white bikini by Chateau Des Saints, accompanied by bracelets by Gorjana.

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Chateau Des Saints. Bracelets by Gorjana. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

“They made me feel so confident and started off the day on such a high note,” Brink stated of her experience on set. “We really wanted to take advantage of the great weather we were having, so we shot as many bikinis as possible in this first half of the day.”

While the white two-piece was one of Brink’s favorites, she also called out a strapless black and white GIGI C number as being particularly sporty and chic. The athlete, who called her time on set “magical,” added that she felt at-ease in front of the camera.

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by GIGI C. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

“It’s really hard to put your body out there for everyone to see, but the team truly made me feel so confident and so loved and we were just blasting music the whole morning and there were just such good vibes all around,” she shared. “This has been circled on my bucket list for as long as I can remember.”

Check out Brink’s complete 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery from The Boca Raton here.

SIP July Swimsuit Issue. Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Swimsuit Issue. dark. Buy Now

Published
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews